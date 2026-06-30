AEVEX Secures $50M U.S. Air Force Contract for Advanced Unmanned Mission Capabilities

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) announced today that it has been awarded a $50 million contract from the United States Air Force to continue expanding unmanned mission‑support capabilities for current operations. The contract includes $27 million in initial funding.

The award advances AEVEX’s production of its long‑range precision strike platform, a modular and expeditionary capability engineered for extended‑range missions in contested and GPS‑denied environments. Purpose‑built to meet evolving mission demands, the platform delivers high‑payload capacity, rapid reconfiguration, and seamless payload integration to support diverse mission profiles and emerging customer requirements.

“Our teams continue to demonstrate the ability to deliver reliable, adaptable unmanned solutions at operationally meaningful scale,” said Roger Wells, Chief Executive Officer at AEVEX. “This award underscores the confidence our customers place in AEVEX to provide affordable, rapidly deployable capabilities that enhance current mission readiness.”

Performance will be executed across AEVEX’s U.S. engineering, integration, and production facilities.

For more information, visit www.aevex.com.

About AEVEX

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) is a leading U.S. defense technology company delivering autonomous unmanned systems, AI‑enabled mission software, and advanced ISR and electronic warfare solutions for national security customers. With vertically integrated engineering, rapid prototyping, and high‑volume manufacturing across multiple U.S. locations, AEVEX provides affordable, front‑line‑ready capabilities designed for contested and GPS‑denied environments. AEVEX’s mission is to strengthen deterrence, enhance warfighter effectiveness, and help ensure the United States maintains technological and industrial advantage in the era of autonomy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding AEVEX’s future plans and operations. Forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond AEVEX’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AEVEX undertakes no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements, except as required by law.