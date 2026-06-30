Digitt Secures $50 Million Facility from Victory Park Capital to Expand Credit Card Refinancing Platform in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitt, a pioneering fintech offering credit card debt refinancing for prime borrowers in Mexico, today announced a $50 million financing facility from Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in private credit and asset-backed finance. The facility will help support Digitt’s continued growth as it expands access to transparent, fixed-rate installment loans for consumers in Mexico.

“We’re excited to partner with Victory Park Capital, a firm that shares a strong belief in the power of technology-enabled financial services,” said David García, Co-Founder and CEO of Digitt. “This facility strengthens our ability to help more Mexican consumers reduce the burden of high-interest credit card debt, while continuing to scale a platform built around transparency, responsible underwriting and better borrower outcomes.”

Founded in 2019, Digitt’s lending model was inspired by García’s personal experience navigating the credit card lending market in Mexico. The company serves consumers who often carry credit card balances at annual rates that can range between 70-150%; Digitt’s installment loan product offers significantly lower annual rates, helping consumers refinance or consolidate existing credit card debt.

“Digitt has built a differentiated platform addressing a large and underserved segment of the Mexican consumer credit market,” said Jason Brown, Senior Partner at VPC. “The company, which continues to exhibit accelerated, high-quality growth, is positioned to provide meaningful savings and improved financial flexibility to creditworthy consumers in a growing market.”

The financing from VPC will help Digitt expand its credit card refinancing portfolio and continue investing in its technology, underwriting and servicing capabilities as it scales across Mexico and works toward its mission of lowering the cost of credit in Mexico by providing consumers with access to affordable, flexible and predictable credit products.

About Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC

Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC (“VPC” or the “Firm”) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in private credit and asset-backed finance. The Firm also offers structured financing and capital markets solutions through its affiliate platform, Triumph Capital Markets. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Chicago, VPC became a majority-owned affiliate of Janus Henderson Group in 2024, gaining access to the firm’s 2,000+ employees across offices in 25 cities worldwide. Victory Park Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Triumph Capital Markets (TCM) is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and operates solely within the United States. It is not registered to conduct securities business in any other jurisdiction. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

About Digitt

Digitt is a fintech company based in Mexico, dedicated to helping prime borrowers refinance their debt through affordable, flexible, and predictable loans. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the local market, Digitt addresses the financial challenges faced by creditworthy individuals who are subjected to exorbitant interest rates by traditional banks. With a proven track record, Digitt is poised to revolutionize consumer finance in Latin America. For more information, visit www.digitt.com.