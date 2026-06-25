Ant International’s Alipay+ Kicks Off Joint Sustainability Initiatives with New York Liberty for 2026 Season

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International’s Alipay+, a leading cross-border fintech services platform based in Singapore, and the New York Liberty recently announced a multiyear partnership, making Alipay+ an Official Sponsor and Innovation Partner for Sustainability of the team. At the start of the 2026 season, Ant International’s Alipay+ and the New York Liberty officially kicked off Threes for Trees, a joint sustainability initiative that connects the Liberty’s on-court performance with off-court environmental impact across New York City. Through the program, Alipay+ and the Liberty will work with community partners and volunteers to plant one tree in New York City for every three-pointer made by the Liberty at home games during the season.

To promote the program among Liberty fans, Alipay+ launched the “Threes for Trees” Sustainability Moment during the game at Barclays Center on May 24. This activation aims to engage fans with the “Threes for Trees” mission, spotlighting the vital importance of trees in enriching local environments and expanding green spaces for generations to come. As of June 19, the Liberty have recorded 91 three-pointers in their home games, translating into a commitment to plant 91 trees in New York.

Leiming Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ant International, said: “Sports have a unique ability to bring communities together and turn shared values into tangible impact. We believe that true innovation is measured by the growth of the communities we serve. We are committed to collaborating with our U.S. partners to empower local SMEs, unlock new opportunities, and drive shared prosperity for all.”

Through this partnership, Alipay+ and the New York Liberty are translating on-court performance into tangible ESG outcomes by pairing game-time moments with off-court community action across New York City, with a strong focus on community-centered initiatives.

The Liberty and Alipay+ will also roll out additional community initiatives throughout 2026 that seek to strengthen the partnership’s focus on sustainability, youth development and community empowerment at the intersection of sports and technology.

The Liberty Sneaker Drive presented by Alipay+ aims to donate hundreds of pairs of shoes during the 2026 season. Bins will be placed across Barclays Center, community centers and select merchant storefront to collect gently-used or unused shoes. The collected shoes will support local entrepreneurs in underserved communities through the 4Opportunity program, an initiative of nonprofit partner Soles4Souls.

The partnership will also support Math Hoops, a program hosted by Learn Fresh that uses basketball to help students build fundamental math skills through physical and digital basketball-themed board games, curriculum and community program experiences. As part of this initiative, the Liberty will become the first WNBA team to have its own team-specific Math Hoops program, helping students develop numeracy, problem-solving skills and confidence while supporting algebra readiness before they enter high school.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared belief that technology and community spirit go hand in hand, and that lasting impact is built through sustained investment in young people, neighborhoods, and the environment.

About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a global cross-border payment and digitization gateway connecting global merchants to the Asia-Pacific digital wallet community. We offer fintechs and merchants innovative cross-border digital payment and travel services solutions, to enable seamless consumer experience while opening new growth opportunities for businesses, especially small businesses across the world.