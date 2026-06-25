Establishment Labs® Added to Membership of U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, will be added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29th as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock was also automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical device company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness in breast aesthetics and reconstruction through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The company offers a portfolio of solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics, and breast reconstruction in over 100 countries. With five million Motiva® devices delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010, the company’s products have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction. The company’s minimally invasive platform consists of Mia Femtech®, a unique minimally invasive experience, and Preservé™, a breast tissue preserving and minimally invasive technology for primary breast augmentation and primary mastopexy augmentation. GEM® is a next generation minimally invasive system for gluteal ergonomic modeling currently undergoing an IRB approved pivotal study. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer and is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional. Zensor™ is an RFID technology platform used to safely identify implantable devices from outside the body, and includes the company’s first biosensor Zenº™, currently part of an IRB approved pivotal study to measure core breast temperature. These solutions are supported by over 200 patent applications in 20 separate patent families worldwide and over 100 scientific and clinical studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2024 and FDA 21 CFR 820. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “intends to,” “would,” “will,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. Any statements that refer to projections of our future financial or operating performance, anticipated trends in our business, our goals, strategies, focus and plans, including related product development and commercialization and regulatory approvals, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including statements expressing general optimism about future operating results, related to the company’s performance are forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented in this report, or that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are expressions of our beliefs and expectations based on currently available information at the time such statements are made. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results and the timing of events may differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product offerings; the rate of adoption of our products by healthcare providers or other customers; the success of our marketing initiatives; the safe and effective use of our products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our future expansion plans and capital allocation; our ability to expand upon and/or secure sources of credit or capital; our ability to develop and maintain relationships with qualified suppliers to avoid a significant interruption in our supply chains; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to scale our operations to meet market demands; the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements; and other economic and competitive factors. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from our expectations include, among others, those risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2026, which risks and uncertainties may be updated in the future in other filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risks included in those documents are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.