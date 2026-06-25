ZBiotics® and Gurney’s Montauk to Host Creator Overnight as Brand Debuts as Official Summer Pre-Alcohol Partner

MONTAUK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZBiotics® has partnered with Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa as the official summer pre-alcohol partner and Firepit Music Series sponsor for Summer 2026. The biotech wellness brand brings its Pre-Alcohol Probiotic—your first drink of the night for a better tomorrow morning—to guests across the iconic Hamptons property, kicking off the season with a curated creator experience.

As of May 2026, ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol is available to guests throughout the resort, including in-room minibars as a two-pack, at the Fire Pit, and at the new Dune Lounge & Café, debuting this summer. As Firepit Music Series sponsor, Pre-Alcohol will be woven into the resort's signature outdoor programming, reaching guests in the moments that matter most.

To celebrate the partnership and the official start of peak summer, ZBiotics and co-host Dale Moss, former NFL wide receiver and television personality known for his commitment to fitness and recovery, will host an overnight experience in Montauk on July 16. The gathering brings together an intentionally curated group of friends of the brand: wellness-minded athletes, professionals, and cultural voices who embody the ZBiotics ethos. Attendees will enjoy a private dinner prepared by a renowned chef, followed by a morning workout and beach day, offering each guest a genuine, immersive introduction to what Pre-Alcohol makes possible.

The weekend embodies a summer full of what New Yorkers out east do best: evenings that start with drinks and mornings that start with a workout on the Montauk waterfront.

"Gurney's has always been a destination where guests come to connect, celebrate, and experience the energy of Montauk at its peak," said Michael Nenner, President of Gurney’s Resorts. "Partnering with ZBiotics allows us to thoughtfully enhance that experience, giving guests another way to enjoy long summer evenings while feeling ready to embrace everything the next day has to offer—from oceanfront workouts to beachside relaxation."

"At ZBiotics, our mission is to use biotechnology to create products that help people live healthier, richer lives," said Zack Abbott, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of ZBiotics. "Gurney's is the kind of place where people come to escape their busy work weeks and be fully present, whether that's a long evening at the Fire Pit or an early morning on the beach. Pre-Alcohol fits naturally into the summer Hamptons rhythm, giving guests a simple way to enjoy the night without giving up tomorrow."

For more information about ZBiotics and Pre-Alcohol, visit www.zbiotics.com.

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About ZBiotics®

ZBiotics is the world's first maker of genetically engineered probiotics, purpose-built to improve our health, starting with helping our bodies handle the unique and newly arising biological challenges of modern living. Developed by CEO and co-founder Zack Abbott, Ph.D., the company's flagship product breaks down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol associated with the day-after effects of drinking. ZBiotics makes products for consumers who want to live healthier lives and take a more active role in their well-being. A bioengineering company, ZBiotics employs the power of engineered probiotics to bring new functionality to the human body or to augment existing functions. It's a new kind of genetic engineering: transparent, responsible, and built directly for consumers. Find out more at ZBiotics.com or follow ZBiotics on Instagram, X, Linkedin, or YouTube.

About Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa:

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is the only luxury year-round resort in the Hamptons situated directly on the beach. The resort features 158 rooms, suites, and beachfront cottages, offering guests access to the resort’s private Beach Club and cabanas, all complete with panoramic water views. Guests can indulge in a range of amenities, including multiple oceanfront dining options including the new Gigi’s Montauk and Dune Lounge & Café debuting this summer, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center and a seawater-fed indoor pool. The resort is home to Gurney’s Seawater Spa, a recently renovated 30,000-square-foot full-service thalassotherapy and wellness destination, offering a range of amenities and treatment offerings.