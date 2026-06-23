Bacardi Takes Full Ownership of TEELING® Irish Whiskey

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bacardi Limited has announced the completion of a transaction that makes the family-owned company the sole owner of the Teeling Whiskey Company and the TEELING® Irish whiskey brand. Founders Jack and Stephen Teeling will remain a part of the brand, shaping its future and driving growth for the long term as strategic advisors.

Today’s announcement follows the successful relationship the two companies have enjoyed since Bacardi acquired a minority stake in the Dublin-based whiskey company in 2017. Bacardi subsequently increased its stake to become the majority shareholder in 2022.

“TEELING is the perfect fit for Bacardi,” says Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer, Bacardi Limited. “The brand stands for quality, craftsmanship and a fearless approach to the category with fresh ideas and innovative new whiskeys. The hundreds of awards it’s received say everything about its success. There is so much long-term potential for the Irish whiskey category globally and with TEELING we are perfectly positioned to take advantage of every opportunity.”

Since Bacardi first established its relationship with the Teeling Whiskey Company, the TEELING brand has more than doubled in size and significantly grown its global presence. TEELING is now exported to more than 80 markets around the world.

“My brother and I both know that at Bacardi, TEELING is in the best possible hands,” says Jack Teeling, Co-Founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company. “Working closely with the Bacardi team over the last nine years has proven to us that as a family-owned company, Bacardi appreciates the value of everything the TEELING brand stands for and its commitment to raising the bar for Irish whiskey. Now, as TEELING and the fabulous team in Dublin fully join the Bacardi family, we are excited to see everything they will achieve in the years ahead.”

Since the Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012, it’s made its mark on the whiskey world thanks to its unconventional approach to creating handcrafted, small-batch Irish whiskeys. Today, TEELING is the World’s Most Awarded Irish Whiskey*, with its exceptional quality and taste recognized by the likes of the World Whiskies Awards, the Irish Whiskey Masters, the International Wine & Spirit Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, among many others. The TEELING Whiskey Distillery, which opened its doors in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years, is a showcase for the craftsmanship behind the brand and has now welcomed over one million visitors.

*Based on World Whiskies Awards, 2019-2025

Always drink responsibly.

About TEELING Whiskey

The Teeling Whiskey Company was founded in 2012 to revive the old TEELING family trademark of Irish whiskey and bring craft distilling back to Dublin. Since then, Teeling has become the most progressive Irish whiskey company, driving innovation and offering a selection of unique handcrafted, small-batch Irish whiskeys. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery began operations in 2015, marking the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years, and has welcomed over one million visitors since opening. TEELING Whiskey is now exported to more than 80 different markets and has won over 650 international awards for its quality. TEELING, its trade dress and the phoenix logo are trademarks.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, D’USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL’S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.