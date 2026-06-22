Syntax Bio, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. Collaborate to Evaluate Stem Cell Culture Technologies Using Cellgorithm™ Platform

CHICAGO & ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Bio, a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies, and Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. (AHN), a leader in amino acid science and cell culture innovation and part of Ajinomoto Group, today announced a collaboration to evaluate Ajinomoto Group’s StemFit™ stem cell culture products using Syntax Bio’s proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform.

Syntax Bio and Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America are collaborating to evaluate stem cell culture technologies that could enhance the performance, consistency and scalability of regenerative medicine discovery, development and manufacturing. Share

Through the collaboration, AHN is providing Syntax Bio with StemFit™ stem cell culture media products to demonstrate Cellgorithm™ compatibility, performance and workflow optimization. Syntax Bio will evaluate StemFit™ and generate data to support their growing pipeline of cell therapy collaborations.

“We are excited to support Syntax Bio’s innovative approach to stem cell differentiation,” said Michael Lish, President & CEO of Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. “StemFit™ provides a highly controlled and reliable culture environment that is well-suited to complement advanced platforms like Cellgorithm™. By supporting a smooth transition from research workflows and potentially toward manufacturing applications, we believe our solutions can help accelerate the development of next-generation cell therapies.”

“The development of cell therapies depends on having compatible and reproducible technologies across every stage of the workflow, including the environments used to grow and maintain cells,” said John Craighead, Ph.D., CEO of Syntax Bio. “Collaborating with Ajinomoto Group gives us the opportunity to evaluate high-performance stem cell culture products using our Cellgorithm™ platform to enhance efficiency, consistency, and scale across many regenerative medicine applications.”

Cellgorithm™ technology simplifies stem cell differentiation by programming the sequence of gene activations needed to create specific cell types. The platform reduces the need for repeated manual interventions and has demonstrated the ability to generate target cell types in days or weeks rather than months.

Through collaborations with innovators such as Syntax Bio, Ajinomoto Group aims to explore expanding the use of StemFit™ into more advanced cell development and potential future manufacturing processes. This initiative supports the company’s broader goal of advancing regenerative medicine with high-quality solutions that improve reliability, safety, and scalability across cell therapy development and production.

About Syntax Bio

Syntax Bio is a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies. Its proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform uses a CRISPR-based system to program and accelerate stem cell differentiation, transforming how regenerative medicines are discovered, developed, and manufactured. By replacing slow, labor-intensive differentiation processes with a rapid, programmable approach that mimics human development, Syntax Bio makes cellular generation more reliable and scalable at unprecedented speed, unlocking new possibilities across the biotechnology industry. Learn more at www.syntaxbio.com.

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in amino acid science and the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty, and food industries. Building on its long-standing expertise in amino acid technologies, the company is advancing regenerative medicine by providing high-quality, chemically defined stem cell culture media, including the StemFit™ series, which supports the development of safe, reliable, and scalable cell therapies. For additional information, please visit www.ajihealthandnutrition.com.