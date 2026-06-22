Albertsons® Companies Foundation Unites 250+ Nonprofits in First-of-Its-Kind Nationwide Campaign for Childhood Hunger Relief

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) and Albertsons Companies Foundation (“The Foundation”) today announced the launch of “Nourish the American Dream,” a first-of-its-kind nationwide campaign to help end childhood hunger across the United States. Together with more than 250 nonprofit partners, national brands and supporters, this multi-year movement aims to raise $5 million from July 1-7 for childhood hunger relief in a shared campaign including a Dream Pantry Auction featuring signed pantry staples from celebrities and notable figures.

As part of The Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative, “Nourish the American Dream” is rooted in the belief that every child shall have the nourishment to participate, thrive and pursue the American Dream. TV personality and cultural icon Mario Lopez serves as the campaign’s national spokesperson to amplify awareness for the initiative and drive participation nationwide.

"Growing up, I saw how difficult it can be for families when food isn’t always guaranteed, which is why this cause is so important to me,” said Lopez. “‘Nourish the American Dream’ is about bringing people together to end childhood hunger, and I wanted to rally as many Americans as possible to join in.”

At the heart of the campaign is a powerful truth: for millions of children, hunger remains a barrier to learning, confidence, belonging and opportunity, especially in the summer months when consistent access to school meals falls away. Today, only about one in six children who rely on school lunches continue to receive meals over the summer.*

Through a coordinated network of nonprofit organizations, including Feeding America®, Food Research and Action Center, Gift Card Bank, Hunger Free America, Move for Hunger, No Kid Hungry, Partnership for a Healthier America and WhyHunger, “Nourish the American Dream” unites communities across the country to raise critical funds and awareness for childhood hunger relief with a shared goal of $5 million. To accelerate impact, The Foundation will provide a matching commitment of up to $2.5 million, doubling qualifying donations made between July 1-7. The campaign will come to life through a national PSA and digital campaign, the Dream Pantry Auction, nonprofit partner activations in local communities and in-store engagement across Albertsons Cos. banner stores.

“When nourished, America’s children experience the joy of growing, learning and becoming all they are meant to be,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. “When we help end childhood hunger, we unlock a future defined by possibility, strength and shared prosperity. ‘Nourish the American Dream’ is the start of a multi-year movement to make that future possible for every child.”

Dream Pantry Auction to End Hunger

As part of the campaign, the Dream Pantry Auction is a one-of-a-kind charitable fundraiser designed to engage the general public in this national movement. Hosted by Lopez, the auction will feature everyday pantry staples turned into one-of-a-kind collectibles signed by celebrities and notable figures including Stephen Curry, Robert Downey Jr., Livvy Dunne, Tony Hawk and Christina Milian. From July 1-7, consumers can bid on these unique collectibles with proceeds going directly to support childhood hunger relief nationwide.

“A signed pantry item like a box of cereal or peanut butter may sound unexpected, but that’s the point. It’s a powerful, and fun, way to support a great cause while owning a unique collectible and conversation piece. Every bid helps to make sure that more children have access to food this summer, and I can’t wait to see how many people participate,” said Lopez.

“Feed This” PSA Campaign

A key component of “Nourish the American Dream,” The Foundation also debuted a national PSA campaign titled “Feed This,” highlighting the hunger challenges families face during the summer months and year-round to inspire action during the July 1-7 giving window. The PSA, which shows that childhood hunger is not only a humanitarian issue, but a barrier to participation in everyday life, appears nationally across media platforms including TV, radio, digital, print and out-of-home marketing.

“Ending child hunger in America is within reach,” said Anne Filipic, Chief Executive Officer for Share Our Strength, “When children have consistent access to healthy food, they are empowered to achieve their full potential which strengthens families, communities and our nation’s future. We are proud to be part of this collective movement to drive lasting change.”

Visit NourishTheAmericanDream.org for more information including a full list of participating nonprofit organizations and details on how to participate in the Dream Pantry Auction.

Download campaign images, assets and video here.

*https://frac.org/wp-content/uploads/Summer-Report-2026.pdf

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of Feb. 28, 2026, the Company operated 2,244 retail stores with 1,713 in-store pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 22 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2025, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed $497 million in food and financial support, including $56 million through its Nourishing Neighbors Program, to ensure those living in its communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Haggen and Balducci's Food Lovers Market are registered trademarks of Albertsons Companies Inc. or its subsidiaries. ACME, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, Shaw's and Star Market are trademarks of Albertsons Companies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Albertsons associated logos, product names and services are trademarks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.