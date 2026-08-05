Albertsons® Companies Expands AI-Powered Grocery Shopping with New Safeway Plugin in ChatGPT

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) continues its digital transformation today announcing its Safeway plugin in ChatGPT, making grocery shopping faster, easier and more intuitive. Available now, the new Safeway plugin helps consumers discover products, evaluate options and complete their shopping journey in ChatGPT, while remaining in control of their purchasing decisions.

“We are on a mission to power our customers at every touchpoint with AI to deliver a seamless shopping experience that’s faster, easier and more enjoyable,” said Jill Pavlovich, SVP of Digital Customer Experience for Albertsons Cos. “Research tells us that consumers are increasingly interested in using AI to help with grocery shopping.* By enabling our plugin in ChatGPT, we are making grocery shopping as simple as having a conversation by meeting our customers when and how they choose to shop. This is another practical way we are using AI to reduce friction and make everyday shopping easier.”

Using ChatGPT, shoppers can activate the Safeway plugin and ask for what they need in natural language, whether they are looking to reorder their favorites, find new products, discover items on sale or shop from a recipe, photo or digital list. The experience is designed to translate customer requests and preferences into a tailored shopping experience by connecting with relevant Safeway products, cart and checkout services. Customers remain in control of their cart and purchasing decisions and can review or modify items before completing checkout. Users will be redirected to the Safeway platform to check out.†

How It Works

Open ChatGPT, click on “Plugins” in the ChatGPT sidebar and search “Safeway.” Select the plugin and connect it directly. Users will be prompted to sign in to their Safeway account. Start a new prompt and type “@Safeway" into any ChatGPT conversation. ChatGPT will automatically surface the plugin. Start with a grocery request, such as “Reorder my weekly shopping list,” “Help me plan a quick pasta dinner for four” or “What ingredients should I add to my omelet?” ChatGPT will help customers discover products based on their requests and preferences, surface relevant Safeway options and assist customers in adding selected items to their cart. Customers can review their cart and make changes. They will then be directed to check out on the Safeway platform. Customers remain in control throughout the experience and can review, compare, modify or remove suggested products before completing any purchase. The experience is designed to support common grocery missions including meal planning, list building, product discovery, reordering and finding relevant savings.

The new plugin in ChatGPT builds on Albertsons Cos.’ broader AI-powered shopping foundation, including the company’s AI shopping assistant and Ask AI capabilities. These tools are designed to help customers move more easily from inspiration to basket-building by simplifying product discovery, providing recommendations based on customer requests and reducing the steps required to complete everyday grocery tasks.

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*dunnhumby United States Consumer Trends Tracker | Behaviors and Expectations of the Modern Retail Customer February 2026

†Use of Albertsons Cos. services remains subject to Albertsons Cos.’ Privacy Policy, and use of ChatGPT may also be subject to OpenAI’s applicable terms and privacy practices.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 20, 2026, the Company operated 2,240 retail stores with 1,708 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 22 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2025, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed $497 million in food and financial support, including $56 million through its Nourishing Neighbors Program, to ensure those living in its communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Haggen and Balducci's Food Lovers Market are registered trademarks of Albertsons Companies Inc. or its subsidiaries. ACME, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, Shaw's, and Star Market are trademarks of Albertsons Companies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Albertsons associated logos, product names and services are trademarks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.