Tachyon9 Secures Offtake Agreement Supporting $156 Million Annual Revenue Platform and Up to 1 GW of Grid-Independent AI Infrastructure Powered by Abundant North Dakota Natural Gas

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyon9 Corporation and Nixxy Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) today announced the execution of an offtake agreement with Nidar Infrastructure Limited, the parent company and majority shareholder of Yotta Data Services, further advancing the strategic partnership announced earlier this week and reinforcing the commercial foundation of the planned Nakota AI Data Campus in North Dakota. Powered by abundant North Dakota natural gas resources, the Nakota Data Campus is designed to deliver up to 1 GW of independent, behind-the-meter power, addressing the single largest constraint facing AI infrastructure development today.

The offtake agreement reflects the commercial terms contemplated under the parties' previously announced Memorandum of Understanding and represents a significant milestone toward the development of what is expected to become one of North America's largest purpose-built AI infrastructure campuses. The agreement provides for approximately $156 million in annual recurring revenue from the initial 100 MW phase and grants Nidar/Yotta a right of first offer on the remaining campus capacity, supporting a pathway to nearly 1 GW of development and up to $1.5 billion in annual revenue potential at full buildout.

Management believes the agreement does more than secure a customer, it establishes the economic foundation for a large-scale AI infrastructure platform capable of serving the rapidly growing global demand for AI compute capacity.

"This agreement is a powerful validation of both the Nakota project and our partnership with Nidar and Yotta," said Shahal Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon9. "By aligning long-term infrastructure development with long-term customer demand, we are creating a framework that provides revenue visibility, supports project financing, and significantly de-risks the path toward developing a world-class AI infrastructure platform."

The agreement reinforces several key strategic objectives:

Long-term contracted revenue visibility

A development pathway toward approximately 1 GW of AI data center capacity

Exposure to the accelerating demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure

Multiple future revenue streams including: Colocation services GPU cloud and AI compute services Carbon capture and sequestration incentives Energy infrastructure operations



As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for data center capacity, access to reliable and scalable power has become the primary constraint on new AI infrastructure development worldwide.

The Nakota Data Campus has been strategically designed to address this challenge through dedicated, behind-the-meter power generation fueled by the abundant natural gas resources of the Williston Basin. Unlike many data center projects that rely on constrained utility grids and multi-year interconnection queues, Nakota is designed to generate its own power on-site, providing a scalable and independent energy platform capable of supporting large-scale AI workloads.

North Dakota is home to some of North America's most significant natural gas reserves, providing access to abundant, reliable, and cost-effective fuel supplies. Management believes this energy advantage represents one of the project's most valuable strategic assets and a key differentiator in an environment where power availability increasingly determines where AI infrastructure can be built.

"We believe the future winners in AI infrastructure will be those who control power," added Khan. "The Nakota platform is being built around energy first. With access to abundant natural gas resources and dedicated behind-the-meter generation, we are creating an infrastructure platform that is not dependent on grid availability and is designed to scale alongside the explosive growth in AI demand."

The Nakota AI Data Campus is planned as a next-generation AI and high-performance computing campus encompassing approximately 620 acres in Williams County, North Dakota, with a targeted buildout of up to 1 GW of capacity.

The campus is being designed to support current and future generations of AI infrastructure and will feature:

Behind-the-meter natural gas power generation

Integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) systems

Tier III-capable liquid-cooled data center infrastructure

Deployment capability for current and next-generation NVIDIA GPU architectures

Multiple diverse fiber entrances and dedicated power infrastructure

The Company believes the combination of dedicated power generation, scalable AI infrastructure, and a committed strategic customer positions Nakota as a compelling platform for long-term value creation.

"This agreement further demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Nidar and Yotta and provides a clear commercial framework for the future development of the Nakota campus," added Khan. "Our objective is to build an asset-backed AI infrastructure company capable of participating in every layer of the AI value chain, from power and data centers to GPU compute and cloud services."

Additional details regarding project development, financing initiatives, and future milestones will be announced as they become available.

About Nidar Infrastructure Limited & Yotta Data Services

Nidar Infrastructure Limited serves as the parent and credit-support entity for the transaction, backed by the Hiranandani Group — one of India’s most prominent real estate and infrastructure conglomerates, with decades of large-scale development experience across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and international markets.

Nidar is the majority shareholder of Yotta Data Services (India), India’s leading hyperscale data center and sovereign AI cloud platform. Under the leadership of its co-founders, Chairman, Darshan Hiranandani and CEO, Sunil Gupta — Yotta has rapidly emerged as Asia’s pre-eminent AI infrastructure operator.

Yotta’s credentials include:

Three operational data center campuses in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat, and Greater Noida (near New Delhi), with a fourth planned in Telangana

Operator of what was recognized as one of the world’s largest data centers at launch in July 2020

Holder of an estimated 60–70% of India’s total deployed GPU capacity

Creator of Shakti Cloud - India’s first sovereign AI infrastructure platform, built in partnership with NVIDIA, enabling enterprises to develop and deploy large language models entirely within India

February 2026: Announced a US$2+ billion investment to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs at its Greater Noida campus, forming one of Asia’s largest AI superclusters, with a four-year NVIDIA DGX Cloud engagement valued at over US$1 billion and allocation of 10,000+ GPUs to the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission

About Tachyon9

Tachyon9 is a private operating company specializing in energy infrastructure, transmission equipment, and data center assets. The company serves as the primary asset and revenue contributor in the NIXX transaction, contributing approximately $64 million in equipment, land option rights for the Nakota project, and a signed LOI for the entire 1 GW development.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI communications and data infrastructure company focused on next-generation digital infrastructure platforms positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, high-performance compute, energy, and data center infrastructure. Through its evolving strategic platform, the Company is pursuing large-scale opportunities supporting the rapidly growing global demand for AI compute capacity, sovereign AI initiatives, and next-generation energy-backed digital infrastructure.

Nixxy’s strategy includes the development and acquisition of AI data center assets, power infrastructure, communications technologies, and scalable digital infrastructure platforms designed to support the future of enterprise and hyperscale artificial intelligence deployment.

For more information, visit www.nixxy.com