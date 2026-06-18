BZI® Construction Innovation Day Highlights One-of-A-Kind Equipment and InnovaTech®, LLC’s Leadership in Construction and Steel Industry Innovations that Increase Efficiencies, Safety and Accelerate Project Delivery

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, welcomed a large crowd of Cedar City, Utah community, business, government leaders and students at its recent annual BZI Construction Innovation Day. Attendees experienced firsthand the one-of-a-kind advancements in equipment and processes developed by BZI and InnovaTech®, a BZI Group Inc. organization specializing in designing, engineering and manufacturing game-changing tools and resources to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

“BZI Construction Innovation Day is a celebration of how BZI and InnovaTech, led by Jakob Harker, are helping to transform construction, and gives us an opportunity to share our continued evolution in helping to provide efficiencies, improve safety and accelerate project delivery for clients, partners and team members,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI. “We are honored to see so many people here today who share in our excitement for the numerous examples of innovation enhancing lives and businesses. We are honored to be part of a community of businesses helping to put Cedar City and Southern Utah on the map for products and services changing the world.”

BZI Construction Innovation Day showcased game-changing massive construction equipment being used across the country and in some of the largest building projects with many of the world’s most notable companies. The famous Trackzilla also made an appearance.

Middle school students from SUU/BZI Youth Engineering Academy Camps and Iron Kids of Utah interested in engineering, construction, welding and other trades received a specialized tour of numerous learning stations through InnovaTech. Students were shown the significance of these construction and steel industry pieces and were able to interact with the equipment, as well as hear how they can prepare for a successful career in the construction and trade industries.

“Our students had a great time learning and asking questions at the event,” said Laurel Dodgion, Assistant Director of Southern Utah University STEM Center for Teaching and Learning. “Students were definitely intrigued by what they saw, heard and experienced. The interactions strongly presented the positive future possibilities in the construction and trade industries. We look forward to continuing our partnership with BZI to inspire our youth toward finding rewarding and fulfilling vocations.”

“The excitement and curiosity from the students were truly the highlight of the day,” added Brooke Twitchell, Director of Events for BZI. “BZI events like Construction Innovation Day allow young students to join community leaders to see and interact with the technology, innovation, and career opportunities available in the construction and skilled trades industries. If even one student leaves believing they can build something extraordinary in their future, we’ve accomplished our goal.”

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

USA TODAY 2026 Top Workplaces Leadership Award to CEO James Barlow

USA TODAY 2026 #1 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers

USA TODAY 2026 #7 Top Workplaces for companies 500-999

Seven Top Workplaces Excellence in Culture awards in 2026

Top Workplaces 2026 Construction industry Award

BZI’s President Thomas Harker honored in 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No.3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI®’s affiliate InnovaTech® -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety award, the "Erector Award of Honor” multiple times. CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and Inc. Leadership Forum and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. Jakob Harker, President of InnovaTech, is a proud member of the Fast Company Executive Board, an organization of select senior executives, founders, business owners, and industry experts who are defining the future of business.

BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.