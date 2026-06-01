Digital Commerce Group (DCGroup) Announces $100K Fintech Grant in Partnership with Startupfest

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of this July’s Startupfest in Montreal, Digital Commerce Group (DCGroup) alongside partners at Apaylo, Outlier Compliance and Osler have announced a collaborative initiative that offers a non-dilutive $100,000 grant to promising up-and-coming fintechs. The grant is comprised of $95,000 non-dilutive cash funding as well as the Osler Startup Package valued at an additional $5,000.

Digital Commerce Group (DCGroup) alongside partners at Apaylo, Outlier Compliance and Osler have announced a collaborative initiative that offers a non-dilutive $100,000 grant to promising up-and-coming fintechs. Share

A leading financial technology provider specializing in online payments-related API technology to facilitate payments-as-a-service (PaaS), DCGroup created the grant in 2025. Its purpose is to nurture industry innovation and help promising fintech startups scale operations, expand market presence, elevate their capabilities, and forge connections with industry investors and leaders. This applies not only to the winner but also the top ten finalists, who are given the opportunity to participate in a live pitch competition during Startupfest.

“As the Canadian fintech ecosystem evolves, it is producing incredibly innovative founders and ideas,” said Pamela Draper, President at Digital Commerce Payments, a company within DCGroup. “Many of these businesses are facing challenges associated with accessing capital, visibility, and having strategic connections needed to flourish. This grant isn’t just about providing those resources and opportunities through one-time funding. It’s about nurturing the long-term growth of Canada’s fintech landscape through its most promising talent and advancements. We hope this grant demonstrates how the industry can support and contribute to its future through collaborative initiatives and encourage other organizations to become involved.”

Applications are now being accepted until June 12 with the shortlist of ten finalists announced on June 26. A Startupfest ticket is required for the ten fintechs who participate in the first round of pitching during the event, which will take place on July 8. The top five candidates will meet with judges on July 9 and the winner will be announced during a closing ceremony on July 10.

The Fintech Grant is for fintech startups that meet the following criteria:

Is a private Canadian corporation

Is seed stage (pre-Series A)

Has a minimum viable product with market traction

Can provide evidence of the ability to hire and grow

Has founders actively working for the startup with domain expertise and an established, growing team

Has revenue or a clear forecast to it

Registered federally or provincially in Canada

Is a fintech company

This is the second year DCGroup has offered the grant, with the inaugural winner being Ready Plan Go.

To learn more about the application process and to apply, click here.

For more information on DCGroup, visit https://dc-payments.ca/.

About Digital Commerce Group (DCGroup): Digital Commerce Group (DCGroup) is a premier Canadian financial technology conglomerate headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. As a pioneer in the "Payments-as-a-Service" (PaaS) sector in Canada, DCGroup provides a comprehensive, integrated ecosystem through its core businesses: Digital Commerce Bank (DCBank), a Schedule 1 Canadian chartered bank, Digital Commerce Payments (DCPayments) and Pateno Payments Inc. (Pateno).

With a history spanning over 25 years, DCGroup is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional banking and modern fintech innovation. With a robust suite of payments-focused APIs and related technologies, the group offers clients unparalleled speed-to-market, customizable integrations, and secure, scalable solutions for card issuing, real-time domestic payments, and digital wallets. DCGroup is committed to driving measurable ROI for its domestic and global partners and serves as a cornerstone of the Canadian fintech landscape through initiatives like the Digital Commerce Group Fintech Grant.

About Startupfest:

Startupfest is a three-day founder-focused festival, held in Montréal July 8-10, that brings startups, investors, and ecosystem leaders from across the world together to connect and unlock real opportunities. Since 2011, Startupfest has redefined the startup conference, trading the traditional grind for a high-energy festival atmosphere designed to move founders from inspiration to action.