Voyager Awarded $16.5M DARPA Contract

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a DARPA Burn n’ Go Phase 2 contract, valued at $16.5 million, to advance the development of a new propellant-embedded control technology that gives solid rocket motors (SRMs) tailorable, post-manufacturing thrust control that enables improved performance and manufacturing efficiency.

“This award reflects confidence in our ability to translate advanced propulsion technologies into field-ready capabilities that support U.S. national readiness and deterrence,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “Our approach is designed not only to demonstrate performance gains at the system level, but to establish a credible path to industrialization that can reshape how solid rocket motors are produced, mission tailored and controlled.”

The award follows the successful completion of Phase 1, during which Voyager developed a conceptual system architecture and conducted detailed trade studies and preliminary designs to assess the viability and feasibility of the proposed technology. Phase 1 concluded with a Conceptual Design Review, validating the technical approach and positioning the program for hardware demonstration and manufacturing maturation.

During the 20-month contract, Voyager will combine its expertise with complex system modeling and controls with the propellant and manufacturing specialized to develop and validate proof-of-concept systems, culminating in tailorable SRM hot-fire demonstrations.

The program also focuses on manufacturing scalability and post-manufacturing control architectures, including the integration of structural health monitoring systems to support real-time health monitoring and performance. These activities are intended to prepare the technology for rapid industrial transition across multiple weapon systems, enabling flexible weapons procurement and large-scale production and stockpiling.

Voyager’s vertically integrated capability spanning advanced propulsion modeling, embedded control architectures, energetics formulation, precision manufacturing and high-consequence testing allows the company to move emerging propulsion technologies efficiently from concept through demonstration toward fieldable, industrial-scale solutions.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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