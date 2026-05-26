RAJ Sports, Owner of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns and WNBA’s Portland Fire, Signs Corporate Lease Expansion at Kaiser Permanente Performance Center

BOCA RATON, Fla. & HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspace Property Management, a leading suburban commercial office property management operator, today announced that RAJ Sports, the sports investment platform for the Bhathal Family and owners and operators of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC and the new Portland Fire WNBA franchise, signed a long-term lease expansion for its headquarters at 8760 NE Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro, Oregon, a suburb of Portland.

The additional lease comes 14 months after a 15-year lease agreement was signed with RAJ Sports for two other office buildings and surrounding land to develop the first dual-sport professional women’s performance center and practice facility for the Thorns and Fire at 3220 and 3340 NE Aloclek Drive. This new office lease will run coterminous with the adjacent practice facility lease through February 2040.

“Workspace is proud to deepen our partnership with RAJ Sports, one of the most innovative and forward-thinking sports ownership groups in the country. We are excited to support the Portland Thorns and Portland Fire and transform our prime Hillsboro location into the undeniable home of women’s sports in the Pacific Northwest,” said Tom Rizk, CEO of Workspace Property Management.

Roger Thomas, President and COO of Workspace Property Management commented, “Being a strong partner to our tenants and creating the adaptive property solutions that meet their unique needs remains our top priority. Our leasing momentum remains strong throughout our premier suburban office portfolio and we are energized by what’s on our horizon.”

"When we originally envisioned the Kaiser Permanente Performance Center, we were looking at roughly 60,000 square feet. We're now at 100,000 square feet and that growth reflects exactly where this organization is headed. This is a $150 million investment in the future of women's sports, and making sure our business operations team is housed within that environment wasn't just a practical decision, it was an intentional one. We want everyone building this organization, on the field and off, working side by side in a facility that sets a new standard for what women's sports infrastructure can look like,” said Mike Whitehead, Managing Director of RAJ Sports.

RAJ Sports remains the anchor tenant at the 12-acre Evergreen Corporate Center, which includes the historic dual-sports performance complex featuring outdoor soccer pitches and indoor basketball courts, along with two remaining office buildings. The Thorns and Fire’s corporate headquarters will be positioned on the first floor of the two-story building, with the remaining 75,000 square-feet available to future tenants in need of space ranging from 9,100 to 43,000 square-feet.

An adjacent property within the center, 3310 NE Aloclek Drive offers larger blocks of space to accommodate tenants needing 45,000 to 91,000 square-feet. With Hillsboro’s strong market demand, the presence of the Thorns and Fire’s teams, and the property’s history as a former Nike office, the site remains a highly desirable destination for businesses seeking space in the area.

About Workspace Property Management

Workspace Property Management is a privately held, vertically integrated, full-service commercial real estate company specializing in the management, leasing, and development of office and light industrial, R&D, and flex space across the country. Founded in 2015, Workspace currently operates approximately 8 million square feet of suburban office in coveted markets, including nine of the top 20 U.S. metropolitan areas. For more information on Workspace, please visit workspaceproperty.com

About RAJ Sports

RAJ Sports, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, focuses on investment opportunities in sports and sports-related properties, drawing on the Bhathal family’s multi-generational experience and relationships in the industry. The firm seeks to leverage the power of sports to affect broader social and economic change through a variety of business and philanthropic strategies. Its deep experience in professional sports operations and large-scale real estate developments that create thriving community centers, positions the firm to deliver valuable assets that will support further growth for the players, staff, and fans. In 2013, the Bhathal family became investors in the Sacramento Kings (NBA); subsequently building the platform to include the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB), Stockton Kings (NBA G-League) and several sports anchored real estate developments. The 2024 acquisitions of Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the WNBA Portland expansion team represent a milestone for the city of Portland and places it at the epicenter of growth for women’s sports.