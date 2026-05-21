NomosLogic Brings Deterministic Molecular Medicine Infrastructure to BIO International Convention 2026 as Adverse Drug Reactions Continue to Cost $30 Billion and 100,000 American Lives Each Year

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NomosLogic, Inc., a deterministic molecular medicine infrastructure company headquartered in Salt Lake City, announced today that the company will be present at the 2026 BIO International Convention from June 22 to 25 at the San Diego Convention Center. Founder and CEO Matthew Hardy and SVP of Business Development Jai DeJong will be available for one-to-one meetings through BIO Partnering and open conversations with payer organizations, biopharmaceutical partners, clinical point of care and investors throughout the convention. The company will share the BioUtah exhibitor pavilion.

"I created NomosLogic out of necessity from my own experience, to give people the chance to be treated for their unique biology rather than for a population average that does not match them." Matthew Hardy, Founder and CEO, NomosLogic Inc. Share

The announcement arrives as the cost surface of adverse drug reactions continues to expand across the American healthcare system. Adverse drug reactions cost the United States healthcare system at least $30 billion per year in direct medical spending, contribute to approximately 100,000 deaths annually, and are responsible for roughly one in ten hospital admissions among patients aged 65 and older, according to the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and systematic reviews in the geriatric medicine literature. The cost surface compounds because the infrastructure underneath prescribing decisions reads variants in isolation against population-averaged reference cohorts that do not represent the patients receiving the prescriptions.

NomosLogic is deterministic molecular medicine infrastructure. The platform runs three engines: COVENANT for variant resolution, TRINITY for multi-omic fusion, and PROTEUS for evolutionary simulation of constraint networks. Underneath every engine, Hardy Bridge translates across more than 40 nomenclature systems with approximately 500,000 variant-phenotype mappings, growing daily with every new study integrated. Ancestral adaptations contextualize architectural reading for the populations the patient actually belongs to rather than the reference cohort the scoring was built against. The platform operates on a continuously expanding clinical asset graph of approximately 22.5 million entries that grows with every pipeline run.

The output is deterministic by construction. Identical inputs produce identical outputs across independent runs. Every finding carries SHA-3-512 cryptographic provenance on every analytical step. Encryption at rest is HMAC-SHA256. The architecture supports replayable, regulator-defensible decisions at the per-patient level rather than only at the aggregate behavior level. Integration into existing payer and partner workflows is fast and seamless through standard interfaces.

"Adverse drug reactions cost the American healthcare system thirty billion dollars a year, contribute to one in ten hospital admissions in older patients, and take one hundred thousand lives annually. I created NomosLogic out of necessity from my own experience, to give people the chance to be treated for their unique biology rather than for a population average that does not match them."

Matthew Hardy, Founder and CEO, NomosLogic

The architectural reading framework that NomosLogic operates addresses the structural failure of three decades of precision medicine infrastructure. Reference cohorts underneath most variant interpretation systems remain European-ancestry-dominant in 2026, while plan populations and patient populations served by biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly diverse. The gap between the reference data the scoring infrastructure was built against and the actual ancestry composition of the populations being served is where clinical defensibility breaks for diverse populations specifically, and where the cost surface of mismatched prescribing compounds disproportionately.

For payer medical directors, chief medical officers, and pharmacy directors, the relevant property is clinical defensibility. The recommendation that justified a utilization management decision at the time of decision can be replayed exactly at the time of review, six months or six years later, with full cryptographic audit trail. Prior authorization decisions, medical necessity determinations, and step therapy protocols operating on deterministic architecture inherit a clinical defensibility surface that probabilistic systems cannot produce.

For biopharmaceutical partners, the platform addresses target validation, neoantigen selection, pharmacogenomic stratification, and combination therapy design with deterministic, auditable output suitable for IND and BLA submissions. The platform sits as the interpretive layer between sequencing output and decision-making in drug discovery and clinical operations workflows.

"The conversation we want to start at BIO is with the operators who recognize that the architecture underneath their decisions is the load-bearing question. Payers, biopharmaceutical companies, and investors evaluating where precision medicine infrastructure compounds over the next decade will find substantive ground for that conversation in San Diego."

Jai DeJong, SVP of Business Development, NomosLogic

NomosLogic invites payer organizations, biopharmaceutical partners, and investors interested in deterministic molecular medicine infrastructure to schedule one-to-one meetings through BIO Partnering or to contact the company directly to arrange conversations during the convention.

About NomosLogic

NomosLogic, Inc. is deterministic molecular medicine infrastructure for clinical decision support, drug discovery, and pharmacogenomic interpretation. The company operates three engines (COVENANT, TRINITY, PROTEUS) with cross-cutting capabilities (Hardy Bridge nomenclature translation and ancestral adaptations) that read variant networks architecturally. The platform produces deterministic, cryptographically provenanced output suitable for regulatory submission, utilization management defensibility, and drug discovery workflow integration. NomosLogic is a Delaware C-Corporation headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.