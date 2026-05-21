Church Mutual® Shares 2025 Results at Annual Policyholder Meeting; Announces Daniel Kim as New Chief Financial Officer, Other Leadership Appointments

MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1 today shared 2025 financial results for the Church Mutual family of companies at its annual policyholder meeting, reflecting continued financial strength and disciplined performance.

2025 Financial Highlights:

Policyholder surplus of $805.5 million, an increase of $91.1 million from year-end 2024

Combined ratio of 99%

Gross written premium of $1.21 billion

Church Mutual also noted that AM Best has affirmed its Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) for all Church Mutual insurance companies — marking 76 consecutive years with an A rating or higher.

“These results reflect a business that is performing with discipline and consistency,” said Alan Ogilvie, Church Mutual president and CEO. “We’ve stayed focused on what matters — serving our customers well, managing risk thoughtfully, and making the right long-term decisions. That’s what allows us to remain strong for our customers, while continuing to invest in the future.”

Separately, the company announced several leadership appointments to support continued growth and operational focus.

Daniel Kim named SVP, Chief Financial Officer

Church Mutual announced Daniel Kim has joined the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Ogilvie.

Kim brings nearly two decades of insurance and financial leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Head of Planning & Performance Management for Zurich Cover-More, where he led enterprise planning, forecasting, and performance management. Prior to that, he served as CFO for Zurich’s Japan Property & Casualty business.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel to Church Mutual,” said Ogilvie. “He brings strong financial expertise and perspective that will be important as we continue to grow and evolve the business.”

Dewey Gantz, former senior vice president and chief financial officer, will transition into the role of senior financial advisor, supporting continuity and a smooth leadership transition.

Tracy Schmeltzer appointed Vice President of Underwriting, Religious Markets

Additionally, Church Mutual announced the promotion of Tracy Schmeltzer to vice president of underwriting for religious markets. Schmeltzer has been with Church Mutual for 35 years and most recently served as AVP of Camps, Sports and Outdoor Recreation underwriting.

In her new role, Schmeltzer will oversee underwriting for the company’s largest customer segment, serving more than 50,000 churches and faith-based organizations across the United States, and will play a key role in strengthening underwriting consistency and supporting continued growth in the market.

“Serving churches is foundational to who we are as a company,” said Schmeltzer. “I’m proud to step into this role and continue building on that legacy while working with our team to support and protect the next generation of churches and ministries.”

Expanded underwriting structure to support growth

The company is also evolving its underwriting structure to better align teams and support future growth.

As part of this change, Elisabeth Aleman will oversee the combined nonprofit and recreation business as AVP of Nonprofit and Recreation Markets Underwriting. The alignment brings together the company’s nonprofit and human services business with its camps, sports, and outdoor recreation segment — areas that serve similar organizations and operate with comparable risk profiles — allowing for a more consistent approach and stronger focus on growth across both markets.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit churchmutual.com.