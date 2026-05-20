Leading NCI-Designated Cancer Centers Across the Country Leverage ConcertAI’s CancerLinQ to Support Personalized, Evidence-Based Quality Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConcertAI®, the real‑world healthcare intelligence company for those advancing research, treatment, and care in oncology and other complex diseases, today announced that University of Rochester Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute and UCHealth/University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center have joined its CancerLinQ® network, helping close care gaps and elevate oncology outcomes. These additions increase the platform’s ability to generate real-world evidence across care settings, turning everyday clinical practice into actionable and timely intelligence that informs both care delivery and research.

These additions increase the platform’s ability to generate real-world evidence across care settings, turning everyday clinical practice into actionable and timely intelligence that informs both care delivery and research. Share

As cancer centers nationwide face growing pressure to improve quality outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and deliver more personalized care, access to timely, actionable data is becoming essential.

A comprehensive learning intelligence platform, the CancerLinQ Suite leverages AI to curate longitudinal oncology data sourced directly from more than 900 sites of care across all 50 states on a weekly basis. Where legacy solutions have relied on structured data representing only a fraction of a patient's medical record, ConcertAI leverages AI-powered tools to provide more timely insights to ensure oncologists have access to the right information at the right time. The platform delivers a fuller picture of each patient by standardizing and harmonizing data to connect clinical findings with a patient's level of activity and other factors that shape care.

“As oncology care becomes increasingly complex, organizations need stronger ways to translate data into continuous learning and consistent improvements in practice,” said Shaalan Beg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Oncology, ConcertAI. “By expanding the CancerLinQ network with leading institutions at the forefront of data-driven oncology, such as Wilmot Cancer Institute and UCHealth/University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center, we are helping strengthen clinical performance and accelerate data-driven quality improvement across cancer care.”

CancerLinQ helps oncology teams learn from every patient encounter, moving beyond retrospective reporting toward quality measurement, national benchmarking, and accelerated clinical trial enrollment, supporting more consistent improvement in clinical practice. These leading NCI-designated cancer centers joining the network reflect a forward-thinking new generation of oncology programs that view technology and data as essential tools for advancing care delivery.

Turning Quality Data into Real-Time Action

The University of Rochester Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute is an NCI-designated cancer center known for its multidisciplinary approach and commitment to clinical research. Through CancerLinQ, Wilmot’s oncology teams are generating real-time quality metrics delivered directly to clinical teams.

“Wilmot Cancer Institute is proud to have earned many certifications, including the ASCO Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) certification, which requires gathering and analyzing data. CancerLinQ has provided an opportunity to automate this data collection process in a HIPAA-compliant, de-identified manner,” says Arpan Patel, MD, MBA, chief quality officer at Wilmot Cancer Institute. “This enables our providers to review real-time data related to their patients and compare their own care metrics with providers at our institution and other cancer centers across the country. CancerLinQ can help us identify opportunities to improve patient care and workflows faster, rather than waiting weeks or months for the data that can help drive improvements.”

Benchmarking Quality and Fueling Research

As Colorado's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center operates in clinical partnership with UCHealth and is among the most research-active oncology programs in the Rocky Mountain region. The center joined the CancerLinQ network with a dual focus: strengthening its quality program in support of its QOPI Certification and to gain access to the CancerLinQ Discovery research dataset, a curated real-world oncology resource spanning more than 11 million patients that has already supported the team’s published research.

"CancerLinQ gives us the ability to see our performance across providers and disease types, in a way that wasn’t possible when we were doing manual chart reviews with small patient subsets. This collaboration allows our teams to learn from real-world data at scale. That combination of actionable quality intelligence and research insight is critical to continuously improving how we deliver cancer care,” said Wells Messersmith, MD, associate director for clinical services at the University of Colorado Anschutz Cancer Center and head of the Division of Medical Oncology at the CU Department of Medicine and chief medical officer of oncology services at UCHealth.

Building the Future of Oncology Intelligence

Since acquiring CancerLinQ from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2023, ConcertAI has continued to expand the platform’s capabilities, helping leading oncology organizations unlock greater value from their data. To learn more about CancerLinQ’s latest enhancements, please visit cancerlinq.org.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the real-world healthcare intelligence company for those advancing research, treatment, and care in oncology and other complex diseases. Built on proprietary, comprehensive clinical and genomic datasets, advanced imaging, and deep multidisciplinary expertise, ConcertAI orchestrates clinical expertise, comprehensive real-world data, and applied AI into a system that works in concert across research, development, and care. Its proprietary CaraTM platform operationalizes this orchestration to deliver explainable, defensible insight clinical and life science teams can rely on and put into practice with confidence. Working with 75% of the top 30 life sciences organizations, more than 2,000 healthcare providers and medical societies, and a trusted ecosystem of scientific and technology partners, ConcertAI has built the market's most comprehensive real-world data sets, proven every day at enterprise scale. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.concertai.com.