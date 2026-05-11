Nalgene Outdoor Introduces Fresh Flow™ Straw Bottle

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nalgene Outdoor today introduces the Fresh Flow™ straw bottle, a new addition to its reusable bottle collection designed to give fans more ways to hydrate without sacrificing the simplicity, durability, and approachable price points they expect from a Nalgene bottle.

“The Fresh Flow bottle is about giving people the flexibility to hydrate in the way that fits their day.” Share

The result is a slim 24-oz bottle paired with a new interchangeable Fresh Flow cap that lets fans sip from a straw, chug from a spout, or swap the cap onto other Nalgene bottles they already own.

The new Fresh Flow design also avoids many of the frustrations common in straw bottles today, such as complicated internal parts, difficult cleaning, and hidden moisture trapped inside lids.

Designed for Simplicity, Cleanability, and Flexibility

Exceptionally Easy to Clean

The two-piece straw removes easily and is dishwasher safe. With no small crevices or hard to reach spots, the simple design helps prevent mold and mildew buildup.

The two-piece straw removes easily and is dishwasher safe. With no small crevices or hard to reach spots, the simple design helps prevent mold and mildew buildup. Drink From It Your Way

Sip through the straw, remove it to chug from the wide mouth opening, or drink from the chute style spout for a quick sip on the move, whether it’s the gym or car (fits both holders!)

Sip through the straw, remove it to chug from the wide mouth opening, or drink from the chute style spout for a quick sip on the move, whether it’s the gym or car (fits both holders!) Interchangeable by Design

The Fresh Flow cap is compatible with all 24-oz and 32-oz wide-mouth Nalgene bottles—aka the “classic OG bottle”— instantly expanding how fans can use bottles they already own.

The cap is compatible with all 24-oz and 32-oz wide-mouth Nalgene bottles—aka the “classic OG bottle”— instantly expanding how fans can use bottles they already own. Built by Nalgene Outdoor Standards

Lightweight, dependable, and made for everyday use. The bottle is BPA/BPS-free and both sourced and manufactured in the United States using Tritan™ Renew.

“The Fresh Flow bottle is about giving people the flexibility to hydrate in the way that fits their day,” said Eric Hansen, Marketing Director, Nalgene Outdoor. “We took the time to design a straw bottle the Nalgene way, keeping it simple, easy to clean, and affordable so people can focus on what they love doing.”

Available Nationwide in Three Colors

Fresh Flow straw bottles will be sold nationwide and at www.nalgene.com with an MSRP of $19.99 with an initial offering of three colors: clear, gray and aqua.

Download high-res photos here. To request samples, or more information, contact Marcia Gray at mgray@graycreate.com. Follow @Nalgene on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for updates. Tag #FreshFlow to share the imaginative ways this collection elevates your everyday adventures.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.