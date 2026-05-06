PEJ, Westinghouse and Bechtel Honored with EXIM’s 2026 Energy Dominance Deal of the Year Award

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ), Westinghouse Electric Company and Bechtel received the 2026 Energy Dominance Deal of the Year award from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) on April 30, 2026. The award recognizes the strong partnership that has been forged between PEJ and the Westinghouse-Bechtel Consortium to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant.

PEJ is a Polish state-owned entity entrusted with delivering Poland’s nuclear energy ambitions. The company plays a pivotal role in the implementation of the Polish Nuclear Energy Programme, responsible for the development of the country’s first nuclear power plant based on advanced Generation III+ pressurized water reactor technology. Under the supervision of the Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure in Poland, PEJ is committed to strengthening Poland’s long-term energy security, supporting the low-carbon transition and building a modern, resilient energy system for future generations.

Together, Westinghouse and Bechtel bring more than 140 years of nuclear power experience to this historic project that will deploy three Westinghouse advanced AP1000® modular reactors to the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania. The project will deliver long-term economic benefits in Poland by creating thousands of highly skilled jobs and expanding opportunities for Polish businesses to participate in the nuclear supply chain, while also supporting thousands of manufacturing and engineering jobs in the United States.

“This project is a clear demonstration of how American energy leadership extends well beyond our borders,” said EXIM President and Chairman John Jovanovic. “By supporting U.S. nuclear exports, EXIM is helping our allies build next-generation energy infrastructure while supporting jobs, innovation and long-term competitiveness back here at home.”

“The nuclear project being implemented by Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe is an investment of strategic importance. The recognition awarded by the Export-Import Bank of the United States confirms that the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site is perceived as a credible project delivering long-term economic benefits, strengthening Poland’s energy security and reinforcing transatlantic cooperation,” said Marek Woszczyk, President of the Management Board, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe. “The award also confirms the growing trust of international institutions in our investment and in PEJ’s cooperation model with the Westinghouse–Bechtel Consortium.”

“As one of Poland’s largest-ever energy investments, this historic project will drive Polish energy and economic security for generations while directly supporting American exports, jobs and engineering expertise. Westinghouse thanks EXIM for enthusiastically supporting this important endeavor to bring safe, abundant and reliable nuclear power to our customers, partners and allies abroad,” said Dan Lipman, President, Global Business Initiatives, Westinghouse. “We also appreciate the close collaboration we have with PEJ and our partner Bechtel and look forward to making the Polish AP1000 project reality.”

“Bechtel is honored to support Poland’s first nuclear project. In close collaboration with Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, EXIM, and our partners at Westinghouse, we are advancing our customer’s objectives while also supporting U.S. jobs and exports,” said Ahmet Tokpinar, General Manager of Bechtel’s Nuclear Power business. “We look forward to continuing our work with EXIM and our Polish partners to help deliver a safe, reliable facility that will strengthen Poland’s long-term energy security.”

Recently, the Westinghouse-Bechtel Consortium assisted PEJ in securing financing through EXIM’s Engineering Multiplier Program to support critical engineering and environmental site work needed prior to the construction phase of the plant. This agreement allows the companies to provide engineering expertise to the project, which will support both American and Polish jobs for the construction and operation of the Lubiatowo-Kopalino AP1000 plant.

The advanced AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 additional reactors under construction and five more under contract. The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria, and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe sp. z o.o. is a company responsible for activities including the preparation of the investment process and acting as the investor in the project to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant with a total capacity of 3.75 GWe based on safe, proven, large-scale generation III (+) pressurized water reactors (PWR), and potentially, their future operation. The Company also supports the government administration in activities aimed at the execution of the Polish Nuclear Power Programme and the development of a civil nuclear power program and the civil nuclear power sector in the Republic of Poland. For more information, please visit: www.pej.pl.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the future of energy, providing reliable, innovative nuclear technologies and services globally. Westinghouse pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants. More than 140 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world’s infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com