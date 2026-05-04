Bristol Myers Squibb Launches "Won't Lose" Media Campaign Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the launch of “Won’t Lose,” a new campaign debuting ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Leveraging a major cultural and global moment, the “Won’t Lose” campaign showcases the relentless mindset that drives Bristol Myers Squibb’s work every day, pushing bold science forward for patients who cannot wait. The “Won’t Lose” mantra embodies the fight, fire and focus that defines BMS, relentlessly advancing breakthrough medicines for patients. The campaign is a pledge to give everything for the patients who depend on BMS and its medicines, and to demonstrate the urgency and purpose behind its mission.

The “Won't Lose” campaign assets, which feature narration from Ali Krieger, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion, will be integrated nationally across connected TV (CTV), programmatic display, audio (streaming / digital audio), video and social media.

“The ‘Won’t Lose’ campaign reflects who we are at Bristol Myers Squibb, driven by purpose and a commitment to deliver for patients,” said Wendy Short Bartie, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Scientific progress is rarely linear, but what defines us is the resilience and resolve to keep pushing forward. ‘Won’t Lose’ isn’t about declaring victory, rather it’s about our belief that giving up is never an option. This campaign is about that commitment, and the patients and families who are counting on BMS’ next breakthrough.”

To view the Won’t Lose campaign and video visit www.BMSWontLose.com.

Full "Won’t Lose” campaign video transcript:

Science, like soccer, is a game of inches.

Many shots miss, but the ones that land, change everything.

Trial after trial. We fall. We rise. We go again.

When the stakes are this real, victory must belong to patients.

That’s why Bristol Myers Squibb Won’t Lose.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

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