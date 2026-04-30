Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces Expanded Distribution Agreement With J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s) –the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced an expanded distribution agreement with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines (J. Lohr), a family-owned and operated producer of exceptional wines from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey County, and Napa Valley, California.

Southern Glazer’s announced an expanded distribution agreement with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines (J. Lohr), a family-owned and operated producer of exceptional wines from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey County, and Napa Valley. Share

As part of the expanded alignment, Southern Glazer’s will now distribute J. Lohr in 17 U.S. markets, adding Florida, Kentucky, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington to the existing 12-market footprint that includes Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

This expansion builds on a long-standing relationship between two family-owned businesses that share a deep commitment to quality, innovation, and people-first values.

“We are proud to expand our business with J. Lohr, a company that has built an extraordinary legacy through unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and family values,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “As family-owned organizations with shared principles and a long history of working together, this agreement represents a natural next step in our relationship. We look forward to accelerating growth for J. Lohr across these important new markets.”

“Southern Glazer’s has been a valued partner for many years, and we are delighted to deepen our relationship through this expanded agreement,” said Steve Lohr, President & CEO, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. “Southern Glazer’s expertise, scale, and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner to grow the J. Lohr brand in these additional markets.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer’s Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2026, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. In 2025, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty-two years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com.