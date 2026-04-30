BlackSky Wins Nearly $30 Million, One-Year Assured Contract from International Defense Customer

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a nearly $30 million, one-year Assured contract from an international defense customer. The customer rapidly scaled from an initial six-figure Early Access program to the subscription deal in less than six months to meet an accelerated need for real time space-based tactical ISR capabilities. The expedited adoption timeline followed an incremental validation and demonstration of mission value and ease of integration into the customer’s operations. The contract award follows BlackSky opening general availability of Gen-3 very high-resolution imagery with the commissioning of its fourth next generation satellite.

“This contract represents BlackSky’s single largest annual Assured contract to date as we continue to successfully perform against our international land-and-expand strategy." Share

“With four Gen-3s on orbit, BlackSky is seeing growing momentum and rapid adoption of Gen-3 services from new and existing customers as we enter our next phase of growth with increasingly more international customers validating operational utility through successful pilot programs then quickly scaling up to support their long-term mission critical needs,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “This contract represents BlackSky’s single largest annual Assured contract to date as we continue to successfully perform against our international land-and-expand strategy and provide strong revenue visibility in our high-margin, space-based intelligence and AI services business.”

Assured subscriptions were designed to meet the needs of the most discerning military and intelligence organizations in the world with prioritized tasking, guaranteed collection and unprecedented delivery timelines over a customer’s most critical areas of interest.

“With latency as an operational priority, our customer required a true tactical ISR framework capable of matching the sophistication and speed of their day-to-day mission. Assured delivers reliable, secure and dedicated access to advanced Gen-3 capabilities exactly where and when it matters most. This reliability along with the unmatched ease of access to data and Gen-3 performance were the primary drivers behind the expanded commitment,” said O’Toole.

This contract demonstrated BlackSky’s ability to integrate critical, meaningful new capacity into our customer’s live operations quickly. In less than one week following the launch of our fourth Gen-3 unit in early March, the company attained general availability of Gen-3 imaging services for its global customer base and unlocked daily very high-resolution imaging services over strategic sites of interest worldwide.

As part of this contract, BlackSky provided immediate, web-enabled access to best-in-class 35-centimeter Gen-3 imagery directly through its easy-to-use Spectra® tasking and analytics platform. Through Spectra® customers are able to task a variety of imagery products, including Daytime, Nighttime, Stereo sets (5 frames) or pairs (2 frames), Burst and Area 2x1 collections with a built-in option to leverage AI-enabled detection analytics for vehicles, aircraft and vessels.

Each Gen-3 satellite has demonstrated consistently exceptional performance, producing initial collections with striking clarity that reveal fine details like individual people, their shadows, and various land or sea vessels. This increased image sharpness eliminates uncertainty, enabling more precise AI-enabled analytics and providing end users with even more actionable intelligence. BlackSky possesses proprietary in-house satellite design and agile manufacturing, constellation operations and end-to-end advanced software development capabilities. To meet global customer demand for guaranteed access to data, when and where customers need it, BlackSky offers On-Demand and Assured subscription access or full sovereign systems.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.