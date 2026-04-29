Vanta Crosses $300M ARR as Growth Accelerates from AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the leading Agentic Trust Platform, today announced that the company has surpassed $300 million ARR, tripling since 2024 with accelerated growth fueled by its AI and Risk offerings. Vanta now supports more than 16,000 organizations, from fast-moving AI startups like Harvey, Lovable, and Cursor to enterprises like Atlassian, Samsara and Snowflake, that rely on Vanta's platform to prove their security posture every day, not just once a year.

According to Vanta’s data, 70% of companies now have shadow AI—tools and models being used without formal security review. And the risk profile of those tools is meaningfully higher: LLMs are 52% more likely to get a high risk designation in Vanta versus traditional SaaS.

“We started Vanta to get companies to invest in security earlier. Compliance was our entry point, but improving a company's overall security posture and helping them earn and prove trust has been our mission,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta. “AI is reshaping how companies build, sell, and prove they can be trusted. This is exactly why we built our new third-party risk product and the Vanta Agent, and why our growth has accelerated after its rollout. Because when a product solves a problem that is both critical and compounding, customers move quickly.”

Accelerating through Agentic Trust

Vanta's Agentic Trust Platform is leading a fundamental shift in how companies approach security and compliance: from point-in-time checks to continuous monitoring and verification. The Vanta platform combines the Trust Graph, an always-on map of a company's full security and compliance posture, with the Vanta Agent, a 24/7 GRC engineer with complete program context and awareness. This intelligence layer powers the entire Vanta platform, unifying data and workflows across compliance, risk, and proof.

The Vanta Agent coordinates and orchestrates work across a GRC program from Compliance, Third Party Risk Management, Audit, Trust Center, Questionnaires, Customer Commitments and soon Privacy, in ways that aren't possible with fragmented tools. It continuously monitors controls, provides tailored remediation guidance, flags gaps before they become audit findings, automates vendor assessments, and tracks security obligations buried in customer contracts. As companies take on more AI vendors and build on more third-party models, the Vanta Agent gives security teams a single place to understand and take action across their entire environment.

coordinates and orchestrates work across a GRC program from Compliance, Third Party Risk Management, Audit, Trust Center, Questionnaires, Customer Commitments and soon Privacy, in ways that aren't possible with fragmented tools. It continuously monitors controls, provides tailored remediation guidance, flags gaps before they become audit findings, automates vendor assessments, and tracks security obligations buried in customer contracts. As companies take on more AI vendors and build on more third-party models, the Vanta Agent gives security teams a single place to understand and take action across their entire environment. The Trust Graph is the foundation that powers the Vanta Agent – built on Vanta's 400+ deep integrations, it maps signals across tests and evidence, internal and third-party risks and security documentation. The result is a connected, living system of everything that makes up a company’s security and compliance posture.

is the foundation that powers the Vanta Agent – built on Vanta's 400+ deep integrations, it maps signals across tests and evidence, internal and third-party risks and security documentation. The result is a connected, living system of everything that makes up a company’s security and compliance posture. Vanta’s Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) solution automates the full vendor risk lifecycle—from discovery and intake to AI-powered assessments and continuous monitoring. Teams are able to complete assessments up to 50% faster, while continuous monitoring keeps teams ahead of emerging threats with timely, customizable alerts. Because TPRM runs natively in Vanta's platform, findings automatically connect to 35+ compliance frameworks, the risk register, and audit workflows—giving teams one place to manage all risk.

Building on Vanta

Vanta is investing heavily in builder tools to extend the impact of the Trust Graph. With the launch of its MCP Server and REST API, Vanta makes Trust Graph data available directly in the tools teams already use, from Claude to Cursor and beyond. GRC teams can understand their framework status and resolve failing tests without switching contexts. Developers can identify and fix compliance issues without leaving their existing workflow. From building automated remediation pipelines to integrating compliance data into asset management systems, the MCP Server opens up a new category of GRC engineering on top of Vanta's trusted, continuously updated data.

Trust for the AI era

Vanta is changing how the world’s leading companies earn and prove trust. With Vanta:

GitHub automates 93% of security questionnaires to accelerate product adoption and strengthen AI transparency

automates 93% of security questionnaires to accelerate product adoption and strengthen AI transparency Granola reduced time spent on security questionnaires from two days to one hour a week

reduced time spent on security questionnaires from two days to one hour a week Perforce cut compliance labor from 60% to 15% and reduced questionnaire work by 60%

cut compliance labor from 60% to 15% and reduced questionnaire work by 60% Snowflake saves security team time and speeds up manual customer due-diligence with their Snowflake Compliance Center powered by Vanta

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading Agentic Trust Platform, setting the standard for how businesses earn and prove trust as AI reshapes security and compliance. Over 16,000 companies like Snowflake, GitHub, Ramp, Cursor, Golden State Warriors, Icelandair and NYU Langone Health rely on Vanta to guide, automate, and improve the GRC work that trust is built on.