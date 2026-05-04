Metamucil Grabs the Mic: 90s Icons Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Talk Fibermaxxing and Reveal the “OG Biohack”

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Metamucil, the #1 doctor-recommended fiber brand, announced the launch of “Metamucil Mic Grab,” a digital content series designed to cut through the noise of viral wellness trends. Hosted by Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, the series features 90s cultural icons Lance Bass, *NSYNC member, bestselling author, producer, and host, and Danielle Fishel, actor, director, and podcaster, as they discuss their health journeys throughout the decades.

As "fibermaxxing", or reaching your daily recommended fiber intake (28g), becomes the latest viral movement, Metamucil is stepping in to remind everyone that its psyllium fiber is the "original biohack," which has supported digestive wellness for over 90 years. The series moves past the extreme diet culture of previous decades to focus on "wellness maturity"—the transition toward simple, science-backed habits that support the body as it ages.

“Ninety percent of Americans aren't hitting their recommended daily fiber intake, and that gap impacts everything from digestive health to heart health,” said Shapiro. “In ‘Metamucil Mic Grab,’ we aren’t chasing fads. We’re discussing how Metamucil’s psyllium fiber provides multiple health benefits* that modern wellness seekers are looking for: helping support digestive health*, appetite control*, heart health by lowering cholesterol†, and healthy blood sugar levels*.”

For Danielle Fishel, the series is an honest look at how her definition of a "glow up" has evolved since the 90s. "Everyone’s talking about a glow-up, but I’ve realized a true glow up starts with my gut," said Fishel. "My doctor recommended Metamucil, and now it’s my secret to feeling regular*, lighter, and ready to show up for my family and work."

For Bass, the series is about managing a busy life with simple, non-negotiable habits. “I love a good wellness hack as much as the next person, but when it comes to feeling great, I always come back to the basics,” said Bass. “With this whole ‘fibermaxxing’ trend going viral, I’m laughing because, thanks to Metamucil, I’ve actually been doing this for years. I’m way ahead of the trend!”

The content series will begin rolling out on social media platforms on April 29, 2026, featuring five episodes centered on some of the most-searched wellness topics today:

1. Fibermaxxing: Reaching your daily recommended fiber intake (28g) by including fiber supplements in your routine.

2. The Gut-Health Glow Up: Prioritizing digestive health leads to a glow up.

3. Small Habits, Big Results: Supporting healthy blood sugar levels* and heart health by lowering cholesterol†.

4. Girl’s Night Out: How to reach your fiber goals with a fibertizer.

5. The OG Biohack: Why foundations outlast fads (The 90-Year Icon).

Central to the series is the educational distinction that not all fibers are the same. Metamucil’s 4-in-1 fiber supplement is powered by plant-based psyllium fiber. This plant-based fiber forms a unique gel that traps and removes the waste that weighs you down, helping promote regularity*. Metamucil’s psyllium fiber also provides a multi-health benefit to help support digestive health*, heart health by lowering cholesterol†, healthy blood sugar levels*, and appetite control*.

“By positioning Metamucil’s psyllium fiber at the center of today’s most relevant wellness conversations, we are finally giving this foundational nutrient the spotlight it deserves,” said Ryan Parker, Metamucil Brand Director. “For 90 years, Metamucil has been the expert in digestive wellness. With the 'Mic Grab' series, we’re proving that while wellness trends come and go, foundational health starts with a simple, science-backed habit.”

To tune into the Metamucil Mic Grab, follow @Metamucil on Instagram or visit www.metamucil.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. † Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 7 grams of soluble fiber per day from psyllium husk, as in Metamucil, may reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. One serving of Metamucil has 2.4 grams of this soluble fiber.

About Metamucil

Created and introduced for the first time in 1934 by G.D. Searle & Co., Metamucil powder was acquired by P&G in 1985. Made with plant-based psyllium fiber, Metamucil fits any lifestyle when you are looking to increase your fiber intake. Metamucil is the number one doctor recommended fiber brand. For more information, visit http://www.metamucil.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.