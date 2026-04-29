UKG Launches into Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, is further defining the future of frontline work by launching into Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery. Used by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, UKG delivers the leading agentic Workforce Operating Platform that sits at the center of how work gets done worldwide, powering time, pay, scheduling, HR, and workforce intelligence for tens of millions of employees, from the front office to the frontline.

The first UKG AI agent available in both the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery and Google Cloud Marketplace is the UKG People Assist™ agent, which serves as the entry point for employee access to workplace knowledge and requests. Share

Through this launch, UKG is integrating into the Gemini Enterprise ecosystem to bring operational execution and HR service delivery into the conversational Gemini Enterprise chat interface. The first UKG AI agent available in both the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery and Google Cloud Marketplace is the UKG People Assist™ agent, which serves as the entry point for employee access to workplace knowledge and requests.

The UKG People Assist agent enhances self-service by understanding user intent and context to deliver knowledge and execute actions across systems. Organizations using Gemini Enterprise with the UKG People Assist agent can streamline critical workforce processes without switching between systems.

For example, a hiring manager can initiate a new hire onboarding request conversationally within Gemini Enterprise, and the UKG People Assist agent will automatically launch the onboarding workflow in UKG. This orchestration creates the employee record in UKG, and then triggers HR, payroll, and policy-driven processes while simultaneously coordinating across systems like ServiceNow to provision equipment and access for the new hire based on role and location.

By combining real-time workforce context with agentic AI and built-in workflow orchestration, UKG People Assist enables organizations to move from request to execution instantly, optimizing operational efficiency.

“The next generation of enterprise systems will be defined by action, not just insight,” said Corey Spencer, General Manager and Group Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at UKG. “Employees shouldn’t have to navigate systems to get work done. With UKG People Assist inside the Gemini Enterprise ecosystem, they can simply express what they need conversationally in a system they already work in, and UKG takes care of the rest. Because UKG operates at the engagement surface of work, we understand intent and take action across systems, helping HR teams supercharge the employee experience, especially for the frontline workforce who often don't have time to wait days or even hours for the answers they need."

"Gemini Enterprise brings AI agents into the everyday tools of your workforce, empowering organizations to act with greater speed and simplicity across all their systems," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud. "UKG's People Assist agent showcases how AI can be at the heart of work, moving beyond insight to drive execution. It enables organizations to streamline workforce processes and complete critical, real-time tasks across different systems.”

The UKG People Assist agent is expected to be generally available through Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery and Google Cloud Marketplace in July, with additional UKG agents planned for the future. The integration of agents from the Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem directly into the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery was announced at Google Cloud Next.

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About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

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