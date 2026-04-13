WHOOP Selected for Inclusion in CMS’s ACCESS Program to Bring Technology-Enabled Care to Medicare Beneficiaries

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced that its affiliated health care provider, WHOOP Physician Services, PC, was selected into the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center’s ACCESS program, a new initiative designed to expand access to high-quality, technology-enabled care for Medicare beneficiaries managing chronic conditions.

Through this program, eligible Medicare beneficiaries will be able to receive WHOOP and its data-driven wellness platform, allowing eligible adults to access technology-enabled care, personalized insights, and real-time coaching. WHOOP Physician Services has been named to the first cohort of the program and expects to be enrolling Medicare beneficiaries beginning later this summer when the program launches.

The ACCESS program is designed to expand access to innovative care models that leverage technology to improve outcomes and reduce costs, particularly for chronic disease management. The inclusion of WHOOP technology reflects a growing recognition that access to real-time data and personalized coaching can play a critical role in improving long-term health.

Eligible beneficiaries can participate in the ACCESS program without disrupting their existing care. Patients do not need to change their primary doctor, give up other treatments, or alter their current Medicare coverage. The ACCESS program is designed to integrate seamlessly into their broader care journey. By including WHOOP technology in their care journey, Medicare beneficiaries will be able to obtain personalized coaching and continuous, data-driven support between doctor visits. WHOOP Physician Services will cover cost-sharing associated with the ACCESS program, removing financial barriers and making technology-enabled care more accessible to seniors.

“This is a turning point for Medicare in America,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, Inc. “For the first time, continuous, real-time data can guide care for millions of adults not just inside a doctor’s office, but every day of their lives. WHOOP was built on the belief that better insight drives better outcomes. Through ACCESS, we can bring that to a population that needs it most.”

“Since the announcement of ACCESS in December, we’ve been relentlessly focused on building a care journey that can truly change the trajectory of health for individuals with early cardiometabolic risk,” said Dr. Dan Henderson, Medical Director of WHOOP Physician Services, PC. “By combining continuous data, personalized coaching, and clinical oversight, we can move beyond reactive medicine and deliver a more proactive, performance-driven approach to long-term health.”

The incorporation of WHOOP technology marks a major step forward in making cutting-edge technology-enabled care available to broader populations, including seniors who have often lacked access to these tools.

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages.

WHOOP Physician Services, P.C. was founded to provide technology-enabled care supported by WHOOP. It will deliver care under the ACCESS model. WHOOP Physician Services, P.C. is supported by affiliated professional corporations in certain states.