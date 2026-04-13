Hoffmann Green Is Strengthening its Partnership With Groupe Angevin by Signing an Agreement With its Subsidiary Angevin Île-de-France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the strengthening of its partnership with the Groupe Angevin through the signing of a new agreement with its subsidiary Angevin Île-de-France, which specializes in structural work projects in the Île-de-France region.

Based in Ille-et-Vilaine, Groupe Angevin has been a long-standing player in the construction industry in western France and the Île-de-France region for nearly 90 years. Founded in 1936 by Alexandre Angevin, this family-owned business—now led by the third generation—has established itself as a regional leader thanks to the quality and diversity of its projects: industrial buildings, functional facilities, civil engineering, engineering structures, housing, and renewable energy. Its strength lies in an integrated network of subsidiaries that enables it to manage all of its projects end-to-end.

Conscious of the environmental challenges associated with its business, the Angevin Group is committed to managing its environmental impact while balancing high-quality standards with innovation. As part of this initiative, the Angevin Group launched a partnership with Hoffmann Green in September 2025 through two of its subsidiaries in western France, Donada and MRC Construction. Building on the success of these initial collaborations, the Group is now taking a new step by extending this agreement to its subsidiary in the Île-de-France region. Specializing in structural work projects in Île-de-France, Angevin Île-de-France will play a key role in deploying Hoffmann Green’s low-carbon solutions in this strategic region. This collaboration has already taken shape with an initial office construction project in Montlhéry and continues through several ongoing and upcoming projects, notably in L’Haÿ-les-Roses (80 housing units), Chaville (39 housing units), and Marcoussis.

This partnership, which includes multi-year volume commitments, is fully aligned with Hoffmann Green’s growth strategy. It strengthens the company’s presence in the Île-de-France region and accelerates the adoption of its 0% clinker cements in key segments of the construction market, including industrial buildings, renewable energy infrastructure, and structural engineering projects.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This new agreement with Groupe Angevin demonstrates the continued confidence of a leading industry player in our 0% clinker solutions. The expansion of this partnership to the Île-de-France region marks a pivotal step in accelerating the rollout of our technologies in a key territory.”

Aurélien MOKRYCKI, Director of the Angevin Île-de-France Branch, adds: “This partnership with Hoffmann Green is fully in line with our strategy to integrate more sustainable solutions across all our operations. Initial applications have demonstrated the ability of these 0% clinker cements to meet the technical requirements of our structural work sites. This collaboration allows us to actively participate in the sustainable transformation of the construction sector.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUPE ANGEVIN

Based in Ille-et-Vilaine, Groupe Angevin has been a long-standing player in the construction industry in western France and the Île-de-France region for nearly 90 years. As a family-owned business, it is renowned for the quality and diversity of its projects—industrial buildings, civil engineering, engineering structures, housing, and renewable energy. Thanks to an integrated network of subsidiaries such as Donada and MRC Constructions, the Group manages all of its projects while strengthening its expertise and local presence. Innovative and committed to sustainability, it adopts low-carbon solutions to build differently and address the sector’s environmental challenges.

For more information: https://www.groupe-angevin.fr/