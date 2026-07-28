Hoffmann Green Signs Commercial Partnership With Clément & Fils, a Specialist in Structural Work in the West of France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a commercial partnership with Clément & Fils, a family-run business specializing in masonry, structural work and the construction of housing and industrial buildings in the West of France.

Founded in 1959, the family-run business Clément & Fils has established itself as a leading player in masonry and structural work in the area between the Nantes urban area and the Guérande peninsula. With a workforce of over 45 employees, the company has been supporting private individuals and businesses with construction and renovation projects for more than 65 years, from detached houses to industrial buildings. Renowned for its technical expertise and the quality of its work, it focuses on people as the heart of its development and conducts its activities as part of a commitment to environmental transition.

In this context, Clément & Fils has chosen to rely on the technologies developed by Hoffmann Green in order to incorporate carbon-neutral construction solutions into its projects. Thanks to this commercial partnership, the company will be able to offer its clients structures built using Hoffmann Green’s 0% clinker cements, combining technical performance, sustainability and reduced CO₂ emissions. This collaboration is already coming to life with the construction of a logistics hub using 0% clinker cements developed by Hoffmann Green, in Saint-Étienne-de-Montluc (Loire-Atlantique).

This new partnership illustrates the momentum of Hoffmann Green’s commercial expansion amongst regional players in the construction sector. It strengthens the Company’s portfolio of partners in the West of France and helps to support its strong growth trajectory and the diversification of its target markets. This collaboration is therefore in line with the Company’s ambition to continue accelerating sales volumes and to achieve its target of selling 100,000 tonnes of cement by 2026.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are very pleased to welcome Clément & Fils as one of our business partners. This new partnership strengthens our presence in the West of France and demonstrates the growing confidence that construction companies have in our 0% clinker technologies. Supporting long-established players such as Clément & Fils in their transition towards low-carbon construction is at the heart of our mission and is a powerful driver of our business growth.”

Bertrand Clément, Co-Director of Clément & Fils, adds: “For over 65 years, our development has been based on the quality of our projects, our close relationship with our clients and our ability to adapt our practices. By incorporating Hoffmann Green’s innovative cements into our offering, we are continuing our commitment to more sustainable construction, while maintaining the technical performance and competitiveness that are the strengths of our company.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/