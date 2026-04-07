CaryHealth Launches Direct-to-Patient Program for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Natroba (spinosad)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CaryHealth, a leading digital health company, today announced the launch of its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform to support seamless access to Natroba (spinosad), a prescription treatment for head lice and scabies, in partnership with Cipher Pharmaceuticals US LLC (Cipher or Cipher Pharmaceuticals). Through this partnership, CaryHealth has designed an online custom platform to both access and quickly deliver Natroba (spinosad) to patients, which eliminates common obstacles patients experience through virtual care workflows.

“Families suffering from head lice and scabies need a fast yet simple solution to access the best and most effective prescription available,” said Bryan Jacobs, President of US Operations at Cipher Pharmaceuticals. “By partnering with CaryHealth, we are making it easier for patients to quickly get Natroba™, or its authorized generic spinosad, by offering local pick-up or delivery options. Common pharmacy aisle treatments are no longer effective, and whereby a prescription for Natroba™ (spinosad) solves head lice and scabies problems immediately.”

“Cipher is taking a bold and patient-centered step by investing in a unified, digital-first access model,” said Areo Nazari, CEO CaryHealth. “By integrating prescribing, clinical engagement, and pharmacy fulfillment including delivery into one cohesive experience, we will be able to get families back to normal life from the moment they seek care through successful treatment.”

CaryHealth has designed an integrated, seamless end-to-end direct-to-patient program for Natroba™ (spinosad) that reduces time and barriers to care, thus optimizing the full patient journey. The solution removes fragmented virtual-care workflows, multiple logins, and separate payment steps, allowing patients to access telehealth for clinically appropriate prescriptions, receive nationwide pharmacy fulfillment with same-day delivery in CaryRx geographies, and track the status of their prescriptions in real time through the CaryConnect portal.

To learn more about CaryHealth’s DTP offering, please visit:

https://www.cary.health/direct-to-patient

About CaryHealth

CaryHealth is an AI-enabled digital pharmacy and healthcare technology company redefining how patients start and stay on therapy. Our platform unites pharmacy services, intelligent automation, and data-driven engagement to simplify access, improve continuity of care, and empower patients throughout their treatment journey. By bridging the gap between life sciences, providers, and patients, CaryHealth advances equitable access and helps therapies reach their full potential.

For more information, visit cary.health.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher’s topical product Natroba™, and its authorized generic spinosad, is the only product that carries the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) “Complete Cure” designation for the treatment scabies. 1 Additionally, Natroba™ (spinosad) is the only FDA approved prescription head lice treatment that demonstrated clinical superiority to Nix® (permethrin 1%) in two head-to-head, phase III clinical trials. No nit combing required.1

1 For more information, visit natroba.com and cipherpharma.com.