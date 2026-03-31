BlackSky Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Source $99 Million US Government IDIQ Contract for Advanced, Next Generation Capabilities

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a multi-year, sole-source $99 million U.S. government IDIQ contract for advanced, next generation capabilities. The company received an initial $2 million to accelerate the design of an advanced large aperture optical payload for Earth observation and space domain awareness platforms.

This award validates and leverages BlackSky's investments in leap ahead space technologies that feature next generation space architectures as part of our long-term constellation roadmap. Share

“This award validates and leverages our investments in leap ahead space technologies that feature next generation space architectures as part of our long-term constellation roadmap,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “With U.S. government collaboration, we can accelerate these critical technologies as part of multi-year advanced technology development program. In order to demonstrate the scale and impact of these new technologies we’ll be focused on quickly fielding advanced systems that combine future-generation payloads with an evolution of our proven Gen-3 space architecture.”

This AFRL contract serves to develop additional commercial space-based intelligence capabilities and mission applications distinct from those addressed by current Gen-2 and Gen-3 monitoring systems and the company’s future AROS broad area search system. The contract is expected to advance innovations for optical imaging and overall platform-level utility and support more novel applications in high-cadence Earth monitoring and observing objects in low Earth, geostationary and cis-lunar orbits.

“We will leverage the unique, highly scalable core technology of Gen-3 into every incremental advancement along our roadmap looking at the AROS broad area search system as the next step into the more expansive very large-aperture optical imagery capabilities covered by this contract. These advancements will enable very high-resolution imaging and collection performance combined with low latency space-based communications,” said O’Toole.

The satellites developed under this contract are expected to operate as both a data storage and processing hub and be compatible with on-orbit data centers in space, i.e. a ubiquitous AI-enabled communications environment. Satellites developed under this effort are also expected to integrate with current and future launch vehicles.

From the establishment of our foundational Gen-2 capabilities through the evolution of Gen-3 and future AROS systems, BlackSky has strategically developed and deployed a unique mission-oriented AI-enabled architecture purpose-built to meet current and future demands for dynamic, real-time monitoring. With speed as a focal point across our entire enterprise, this critical software-oriented architecture, brought together with our vertically integrated advanced satellite manufacturing capabilities, has informed our ability to rapidly place on-orbit the world’s most advanced space-based intelligence system.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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