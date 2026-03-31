MRI-Simmons and NIQ Join Proximic by Comscore’s Data Partner Network to Deliver Scalable, Privacy-Centric Audience Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRI-Simmons, a joint venture majority‑owned by NIQ, is a leading provider of consumer insights and advanced advertising solutions, and NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced that they have joined Comscore’s Data Partner Network, a new initiative that enables data providers to transform ID-based datasets into scalable, privacy-forward contextual audiences using Proximic’s proprietary predictive technology.

Proximic by Comscore launched the Data Partner Network to bring ID-free targeting to the media ecosystem—empowering advertisers to reach consumers at scale, publishers to unlock smarter monetization, and data providers to future-proof their business. MRI-Simmons and NIQ now join the Data Partner Network, collaborating with Proximic to inform contextual targeting segments using research-driven audience insights, which are made available through leading programmatic platforms.

By providing contextual targeting solutions based on MRI-Simmons' comprehensive consumer research and NIQ’s shopping insights and retail data, the two companies are serving the evolving needs of the marketplace by helping marketers find high-value audiences at scale while adhering to strict privacy standards.

“The new Data Partner Network enables the use of MRI‑Simmons and NIQ audience intelligence within privacy‑forward contextual environments supported by programmatic platforms—helping advertisers apply our trusted insights more effectively,” said Josh Pisano, General Manager of Global Media, NIQ and MRI‑Simmons. “Our collaboration brings the power of our unique consumer insights together with Comscore’s media consumption data, helping advertisers reach the consumers they want in support of advertising performance and ROI.”

“The future of advertising will be defined by marketers who embrace privacy-first and AI-enabled audience targeting innovations that deliver intelligence, scale, and performance without compromise. We’re thrilled to welcome NIQ and MRI-Simmons to the Comscore Partner Network, strengthening our collective ability to help brands connect with the audiences that matter while upholding exceptional standards of consumer privacy,” said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore.

About NIQ

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About MRI‑Simmons

MRI‑Simmons, a joint venture majority‑owned by NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI‑Simmons possesses one of the few data sets widely used across the media ecosystem for consumer profiling, media planning, audience research, and insight‑driven audience development. Powered by address‑based probabilistic sampling, MRI‑Simmons measures real people, chosen at random, to represent the U.S. population in all its diversity—resulting in the most accurate view of the American consumer.

To learn more, visit www.mrisimmons.com.

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