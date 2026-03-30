Momentus Launches Vigoride 7 Orbital Service Vehicle on SpaceX Transporter‑16 Mission

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company specializing in satellite technology, space transportation, and in‑orbit services, today announced the successful launch of its Vigoride 7 Orbital Service Vehicle to low‑Earth orbit aboard SpaceX’s Transporter‑16 mission. The launch marks a major milestone for the Company as it begins its most advanced on‑orbit demonstration campaign to date.

“Vigoride 7 carries one of the most diverse and technologically ambitious payload manifests we have ever flown.” Share

The Vigoride 7 spacecraft, integrated on a dedicated launch plate aboard the Falcon 9, is slated to conduct a series of in‑space operations to test, validate, and showcase a suite of next‑generation capabilities. Over the course of the mission, Momentus will host and operate 10 government and commercial payloads, including demonstrations of autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), in‑space assembly technologies, advanced communications systems, and high‑performance onboard computing.

These activities are being conducted under contracts with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), multiple U.S. Department of War organizations, and commercial partners. This includes approximately $4.2 million in contracts with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an approximately $1.9 million contract with SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, and additional agreements with NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Armstrong Flight Research Center.

“Today’s launch represents the culmination of extensive engineering, testing, and mission preparation by the Momentus team,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Vigoride 7 carries one of the most diverse and technologically ambitious payload manifests we have ever flown. We’re honored to support our government and commercial partners as they demonstrate capabilities that will help shape the future of in‑space logistics, autonomy, and infrastructure.”

The Vigoride 7 mission will be operated from Momentus’ Mission Control Center in San Jose, California. With over 300 kg of payload capacity and up to 3 kW of peak onboard power, the Vigoride platform is designed to support increasingly complex commercial and government use cases in LEO and beyond.

“The technologies flying on Vigoride 7—from autonomous maneuvering to in‑space assembly—represent critical building blocks for the emerging space economy,” Rood added. “We’re proud to work with DARPA, the Space Force, AFRL, NASA, and innovative commercial partners including Portal, Orbit Fab, CisLunar Industries, DPhi, Scout Space, and Solstar Space. Their missions reflect the growing demand for flexible, responsive, and capable in‑space services.”

As previously announced, Vigoride 8, scheduled to launch early next year, is fully manifested, flying two complex payloads funded through the NASA Flight Opportunities Program out of Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Momentus continues to expand its manifest and is now integrating customers for Vigoride 9 and future missions. Organizations interested in flying payloads with Momentus may contact sales@momentusspace.com.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. Through its Vigoride orbital service vehicle, the company delivers hosted payload support, last-mile delivery, and servicing capabilities tailored to scalable mission architectures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.