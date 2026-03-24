Infravision Named to Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies List for Transforming Grid Construction

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infravision, the company transforming how power grids are built and maintained with its proprietary drone-enabled system, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026, ranking No. 4 in the Robotics & Engineering category.

The annual list recognizes organizations that are redefining industries through breakthrough innovation and measurable impact. This year’s honorees include 720 companies across 59 sectors and regions.

“This recognition is a testament to the team behind Infravision and the work they’ve done to challenge one of the biggest bottlenecks in global infrastructure,” said Cameron Van Der Berg, founder and CEO of Infravision. “The world doesn’t have a power generation problem; it has a transmission problem. We’re fundamentally rethinking how the grid is constructed – faster, safer, and at lower cost than ever before. The grid is the largest machine in the world, and rebuilding it at unprecedented speed and scale is no longer optional. We’re proving that’s possible.”

A New Approach to Grid Construction

At the center of this innovation is Infravision’s proprietary drone-enabled TX system, which replaces conventional helicopter and ground-based methods for constructing transmission infrastructure with a more efficient, scalable approach. By combining heavy-lift drone technology, intelligent ground equipment, and specialized line hardware into a single, fully integrated system, Infravision enables utilities, contractors, and developers to accelerate project timelines, reduce costs, and significantly improve safety, all while minimizing disruption to communities and the environment.

The purpose-built system has been deployed across major transmission projects globally, with more than 2,000 miles of line installed to date and over 50,000 miles in backlog. In just the first quarter of 2026, Infravision has strung more miles of line for customers in the United States than in all of 2025.

Meeting the Urgency of Grid Expansion

As global electricity demand accelerates – driven by AI, electrification, and industrial growth – the need to expand transmission capacity has become one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the next two decades. Infravision is addressing this challenge by transforming grid construction from a collection of bespoke, labor-intensive projects marked by time and cost overruns into a repeatable, scalable model that delivers infrastructure at the speed required by modern energy systems.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning, curated list of today’s top innovations, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change, they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT INFRAVISION

Infravision is transforming how the world builds and maintains power grids at scale. Through its proprietary drone-enabled system, the company enables utilities, contractors, and developers to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure faster, more safely, and with lower environmental and community impact – while reducing overall project costs. Operating globally, Infravision is helping meet the urgent demand for reliable and resilient grid infrastructure. Infravision was named to Fast Company’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 4 in the Robotics & Engineering category.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.