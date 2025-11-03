Infravision Raises $91 Million Series B Led by GIC to Revolutionize Power Infrastructure Construction with Aerial Robotics

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infravision, the company transforming how power grids are built and maintained with aerial robotics, today announced it has raised $91 million in Series B funding from investors led by GIC, with participation from Activate Capital and Hitachi Ventures, as well as existing investor Energy Impact Partners. The new capital will accelerate the adoption of Infravision’s innovative power line stringing system — a faster, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional ground and helicopter methods.

With traditional power infrastructure projects consistently delayed and over budget, Infravision is establishing a new standard in enabling the delivery of affordable, reliable, and secure energy. Its flexible, automated approach eliminates many of the contingencies and hazards inherent in conventional power line stringing methods, speeding project execution and reducing project costs.

The funding accelerates the deployment of Infravision’s TX System — a fully integrated combination of drones, intelligent ground equipment, and stringing hardware that is already being used to deliver extra high-voltage transmission projects across the globe. In its latest iteration, the company’s system brings helicopter-level capabilities into a daily-use, truck-based fleet vehicle. Purpose-built for versatility, the Infravision system reduces outages, improves emergency response, and minimizes community disruption in even the toughest conditions.

“Infravision’s aerial robotics system has been proven on some of the largest and most complex power line projects in the world, including Powerlink Genex in Australia and emergency response deployments with PG&E in California,” said Cameron Van Der Berg, CEO of Infravision. “This investment will help us scale to provide a faster, safer, and more cost-effective way to meet surging electricity demand as the world races to double grid infrastructure by 2040.”

Engineering-Led Founding Team and Global Milestones

Infravision was founded in 2018 by Cameron Van Der Berg, a robotics engineer specializing in high-voltage electric power systems, and Chris Cox, a military veteran with extensive operational experience. Together, they built the company’s aerial robotics system from the ground up as a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional power line stringing. Since its launch, Infravision has delivered more than 40 major projects across four countries, saving utilities, contractors, and developers millions of dollars and thousands of work hours. Today, Cameron continues to shape the innovation roadmap, guiding Infravision’s next-generation grid construction technologies and project deployments.

“Reliable, modern transmission infrastructure is foundational to the global energy transition,” said Swap Shah, Partner at Energy Impact Partners. “Infravision is solving one of the toughest challenges in that equation – how to scale grid buildout safely, affordably, and at the pace required to meet electrification, AI, and industrial growth. We’re proud to continue supporting the team as they expand in North America and beyond.”

North American Expansion

With Australia established as a proven market, Infravision is now focused on expanding its North American operations. The new capital significantly strengthens Infravision’s ability to hire world-class engineers and scale U.S. operations and manufacturing. The company will also partner with leading utilities, developers, and contractors across the U.S. to accelerate the deployment of affordable transmission infrastructure at a crucial inflection point for the power industry.

About Infravision

Infravision is transforming how the world builds and maintains power grids. With its proprietary aerial robotics system, the company enables utilities, contractors, and developers to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure faster, safer, with lower environmental and community impact, and at significantly reduced costs. Operating globally, Infravision is helping meet the urgent demand for reliable and resilient grid infrastructure. For more information, visit https://infravisioninc.com.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, we take a long-term, disciplined approach to investing. Our asset allocation strategy spans three asset groups – Equities, Fixed Income, and Real Assets. These include investments in developed and emerging market equities, nominal and inflation-linked bonds, private equity, real estate, alternatives, and infrastructure. We are headquartered in Singapore, with a global presence including a talent force of over 2,300 people in 11 key financial cities and investments in over 40 countries. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments and be an investor of choice by leveraging our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity.

