MeridianLink Unveils Evolved Brand Focused on “Lending Made Human”

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink®, a leading provider of digital lending and data-driven decisioning solutions, today unveiled an evolved brand that reflects its mission to make lending more human.

“Our goal is to simplify the technology so that financial institutions can focus on the people and communities they serve. That’s what we mean by making lending more human.” - Larry Katz, MeridianLink President and CEO Share

This brand update comes at a defining moment for consumer lending. Rapid advances in automation and AI, combined with rising consumer expectations for seamless digital experiences, are accelerating the need for modernization across community financial institutions. MeridianLink’s brand evolution reflects this shift and the company’s belief that technology should strengthen, not replace human relationships.

“Community financial institutions want technology that makes it easier to connect with members and customers, and that deliver personalized, meaningful experiences,” said Larry Katz, President and CEO of MeridianLink. “Our market-leading platform is built on a simple belief: when lenders are equipped with intelligent automation and trusted, actionable insights, they can focus on what they do best—serving consumers, building relationships, and strengthening their communities.”

Across consumer loan origination, digital mortgages and account opening, research consistently shows that customer satisfaction is driven by engagement with a trusted advisor. Technology works best when it empowers people by accelerating workflows, surfacing insights, and removing friction. But it is human interaction—the personalized touch, trust, and guidance—that ultimately builds lasting customer relationships.

MeridianLink’s platform is designed around this principle of human-in-the-loop innovation. By combining automation, AI-powered insights, and the industry’s largest partner ecosystem, MeridianLink’s solutions orchestrate the complex workflows behind modern lending. These solutions include streamlining data-intensive processes, reducing repetitive, manual tasks, and helping lenders make smarter decisions faster.

Katz continued, “Automation helps eliminate the busy work. AI helps enhance experiences and accelerate decisions. But member and customer relationships must always come first. Our goal is to simplify the technology so that financial institutions can focus on the people and communities they serve. That’s what we mean by making lending more human.”

“Our brand evolution comes at exactly the right moment. With Larry’s leadership bringing fresh clarity and momentum, and with the recent growth investment from Centerbridge and Silversmith, we have the strategy, team, and backing to accelerate our vision,” said Erica Bigley, SVP, Marketing and Communications, MeridianLink.

MeridianLink’s refreshed brand introduces an updated visual identity, including a refined color palette, modern iconography, and simplified design patterns that emphasize clarity, momentum, and connection. The new brand reflects MeridianLink’s strong foundation while signaling a forward-looking vision for innovation across its platform and ecosystem.

The company’s new tagline, “Lending Made Human” captures MeridianLink’s belief that technology should simplify the complexity behind lending while empowering financial institutions to focus on what matters most: the people and communities they serve.

The updated brand will roll out across MeridianLink’s product interfaces, digital channels, and customer touchpoints throughout 2026. It will be showcased at MeridianLink LIVE! 2026, the company’s annual client and partner conference, taking place May 11–14 in San Diego, Calif.

Across nearly 2,000 financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, MeridianLink’s platform supports millions of critical financial moments each year — including auto and personal loans, mortgages, HELOCs, credit cards, new account openings, background checks, and data verification. In 2025, MeridianLink enabled 16 million auto loan applications, 8 million personal loan applications, 1 million home loan applications, and 5 million new account openings — helping institutions deliver faster, more seamless processes while strengthening the trust at the heart of lending.

As the industry accelerates into an AI-enabled future, MeridianLink’s message is clear: innovation and human connection are not competing forces. When thoughtfully designed, technology amplifies the relationships that define community lending.

To learn more about MeridianLink, visit https://www.meridianlink.com/

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink’s leading digital lending platform and suite of solutions help retail banks, credit unions, IMBs, and consumer reporting agencies grow, scale, and serve. Powered by smarter automation, built-in compliance, trusted AI and data, and the industry’s most robust partner network, we connect consumers to a modern technology ecosystem. Our solutions across account opening, loan origination and optimization, digital mortgages, collections, and reporting accelerate processes, deliver personalized experiences, and foster lasting relationships. Together, we’re making lending human.