Onto Innovation Launches Dragonfly® G5 Inspection System

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced the launch of the Dragonfly® G5 system, a fundamentally new inspection and metrology platform delivering best‑in‑class throughput and enhanced sensitivity required to detect defects as small as 150nm and designed to be extensible for the next several generations of process technology inflections across front-end and advanced packaging applications.

A leading manufacturer of HBM selected the Dragonfly G5 system and related 3Di technology after recently concluding extensive onsite competitive evaluations of each. In this assessment, the Dragonfly G5 system delivered significant advantages in both resolution and throughput across several applications critical to HBM4 yield. The successful evaluations resulted in order commitments for double-digit numbers of Dragonfly G5 systems to support the majority of their 2D inspection needs and a similar number of orders for 3Di technology, displacing the previously established tool of record. Shipments of both the Dragonfly G5 systems and 3Di technology are expected to commence in the second quarter.

“We are proud to announce this new inspection solution which is exceeding expectations in performance and value to our customers,” said Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation. “The significantly enhanced base platform enables a suite of powerful new capabilities designed specifically to address emerging process control challenges in 3D and 2.5D packaging applications, resulting in precise defect detection while reducing nuisance defects at a compelling cost of ownership. These capabilities are expected to extend the system into new inspection applications representing more than $500 million in serviceable available market.”

New features of the Dragonfly G5 system include:

A new optical system supporting multiple techniques such as brightfield and darkfield, delivering defect sensitivity down to 150nm at throughputs up to five times faster than the previous generation Dragonfly technology.

A new and proprietary higher power multi‑mode illumination technology offered specifically for applications where current technologies struggle to separate sub-micron critical defects from surface variation in applications such as CMP and hybrid bonding.

A portfolio of powerful new machine learning algorithms including flexible die‑to‑die detection which delivers enhanced detection sensitivity while significantly reducing recipe setup time which is a key advantage for customers with a large number of inspection steps.

The new platform will continue to support all additional proprietary sensors such as Clearfind® technology, sub-surface defect inspection, and 3D metrology, providing customers the most flexible and powerful solution for a wide range of current and future process control needs.

To learn more about the Dragonfly G5 inspection and metrology system, contact us or reach out to your local sales team.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that includes un-patterned wafer quality, 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include statements relating to Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; technology development, product introduction and acceptance of Onto Innovation’s products and services; capabilities of Onto Innovation’s products and customer service and their benefits to customers; Onto Innovation’s manufacturing practices and ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations and strengthen its market position, Onto Innovation’s expectations regarding the semiconductor market outlook as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its supply chain and adequately source components from suppliers to meet customer demand; the effects of political, economic, legal, and regulatory changes, including tariffs and trade disputes, or conflicts on the Company's global operations; its ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights and maintain data security; the effects of natural disasters or public health emergencies on the global economy and on the Company’s customers, suppliers, employees, and business; its ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes in trade and export regulations, tariffs and license policies; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its customers and manage appropriate levels of inventory to meet customer demands; and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended January 3, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

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