AMWC 2026: Galderma Showcases Category‑leading Innovation With a Comprehensive Portfolio and Holistic, Future‑focused Aesthetic Strategies

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SIX: GALD) will present nine abstracts at the Aesthetic & Anti‑Aging Medicine (AMWC) World Congress 2026 in Monaco, showcasing innovative and robust scientific data across its aesthetics portfolio, alongside three symposia, and multiple Masterclasses and Meet‑the‑Expert sessions, all highlighting the expanding benefits of Sculptra, Relfydess and the Restylane range.1-9 This comprehensive scientific presence reflects Galderma’s holistic, trend‑led approach to innovation, and its commitment to addressing emerging needs such as menopause‑related skin changes, the growing interest in regenerative treatments, and the rising demand for body injectables.

“Patients’ needs are changing faster than ever, whether that’s navigating the skin changes associated with menopause, seeking regenerative benefits, or looking for aesthetic harmony beyond the face. The data we’re presenting at AMWC highlight how our portfolio is uniquely positioned to meet these expectations with effective and holistic treatment regimens. At Galderma, we’re committed to leading the industry with innovations that reflect real-world patient priorities.”

BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D.

HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS

GALDERMA

Relfydess: consistent efficacy across patient profiles and new insights into real-world value

Galderma will share new economic modelling data, reflecting real‑world experience of Relfydess from aesthetic clinics across multiple markets.1 The analysis shows that switching from traditional powder toxins to Relfydess’ ready‑to‑use formulation could generate an annual profit increase, driven by faster onset, longer duration, higher patient satisfaction and therefore increased capacity for new appointments.1

Data demonstrating Relfydess’ equally strong efficacy in both toxin‑naïve and previously treated patients will also be shared, showing high response rates, rapid onset from Day 1 and sustained improvements through six months.2 Galderma will also present expert‑led consensus recommendations that address key unmet needs in real‑world clinical practice, offering clear, practical guidance for optimal dosing, injection patterns and treatment planning with Relfydess across the upper face.3

Comprehensive data showcase innovation and best practice across Sculptra and certain Restylane treatments for face and body

Results from an expert review will be presented, reinforcing Sculptra’s ability to deliver regenerative benefits across all three skin layers, by activating fibroblasts and stimulating the production of type I collagen, elastin, proteoglycans and other extracellular matrix components, while influencing local adipose tissue.4 These effects underpin the long‑term improvements seen with Sculptra, including increased elasticity, skin thickness, and overall improvements in the mechanical properties of the skin.4

In the wake of the EU MDR certification of Sculptra expanding its use to the body, guidance developed by 13 international experts will be shared at AMWC.5 The guidance is designed to support safe practice for comprehensive body rejuvenation, providing standardized injection protocols for or Sculptra in the posterior thighs, upper arms and gluteal area, as well as the décolletage, where its benefits can be complemented with Restylane SkinboostersTM .5 Additional data evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Restylane Skinboosters for correction of moderate-to-severe wrinkles in the décolletage will also be shared, highlighting the product was well tolerated and highly efficacious, with high patient satisfaction.6

In a dedicated symposium, international experts will explore this topic further, discussing best practices for use of Sculptra, Restylane Skinboosters and Alastin™ for body indications. The session will explore patient assessment, treatment planning, and practical approaches to optimizing outcomes, with live injections to provide real-time insight into techniques and clinical decision-making. The symposium will take place Thursday, March 26, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM CET, in Camille Blanc.

Additional data from Galderma’s versatile Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable range in the face will also be presented.7.8 Restylane Lyft™ demonstrated non‑inferiority to a comparator HA injectable for chin profile improvement at Month 3, and sustained aesthetic improvement and subject satisfaction through Month 12.7 Meanwhile, Restylane Volyme™ was shown to be well tolerated and effective for correcting temple hollowing, delivering high and long‑lasting aesthetic results through Month 18 alongside strong patient satisfaction.8

Empowering clinicians with evidence-based guidance for increasingly complex patient profiles

At the congress, Galderma will share insights into complex patient profiles, including findings from a global survey of over 4,300 women across five continents linking menopause to several skin changes, such as wrinkles, loss of firmness, dryness and dull skin, and the growing relevance of aesthetic treatments in addressing these concerns.9

This, and other complex profiles will be explored in depth in a symposium titled ‘The AART of Precision Aesthetics’ on Thursday, March 26, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM CET, in Prince Pierre. Focusing on groups such as menopausal patients and those affected by medication‑driven weight loss, the session, including live injections, will encourage physicians to rethink treatment planning to answer to these increasing patient needs and explore the key trends shaping the aesthetics industry.

A medical symposium, titled ‘A Holistic Approach to Skin Quality’ [TBC], will take place on Friday, March 28, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CET, in Genevoix. The session will feature new data on menopause and addressing medication-driven weight loss on the body, and will explore the clinical principles behind Galderma’s holistic treatment philosophy, examining how skin quality interventions can be integrated for personalised, high impact results.

More information about Galderma’s activities at AMWC 2026 can be found here.

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA™) formulation, to provide progressive and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.10-17 Sculptra reverses aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.10-12,18-20 Sculptra progressively rebuilds the skin’s structural foundation by encouraging the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore natural volume, firmness, radiance and overall skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.10-12,21-25 Sculptra has been shown to provide visible improvements as early as one month after treatment, with results lasting up to two years.10,16,23,25,26

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane HA treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.27-30 Our HA is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.31-34 Powered by NASHA®, NASHA HD™, OBT™ and SB-NASHA™ technologies, Restylane offers a range of gels from the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.35-38 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.27,39,40

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator created with PEARL Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.41 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.41-43 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time. 44,45 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess has received a marketing authorization in many markets. Authorization conditions vary internationally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

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