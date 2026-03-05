Georgia Made: GE Profile™ Introduces Smart Convection Wall Oven With Cooking Assistant™

LAFAYETTE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New GE Profile™ wall ovens – made in Georgia as part of a multi-million-dollar investment – are rolling off the line in July at Roper Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company and its flagship cooking products plant in LaFayette, Georgia. The new wall oven with Cooking Assistant™ features innovation designed to simplify everyday meal preparation that gets better over time with over-the-air software improvements similar to how your smartphone receives updates, further strengthening GE Appliances’ cooking leadership.

Select GE Profile™ models feature CookCam™, AI technology that recognizes what you’re cooking and recommends tailored Precision Cooking modes, developed by GE Appliances engineers and rigorously tested by food scientists in Georgia and at its global headquarters in Kentucky. Integration of voice recognition allows consumers to set oven temperatures and times by voice, as well as get cooking advice on demand when calling mom isn’t convenient. New models include enhanced cooking modes, such as Slow Roast, for tender, restaurant-quality proteins. The wall oven will also be available across CAFÉ™ and Monogram™ brands.

“Cooking at home should feel inspiring, but not intimidating,” said Rachael Schwartz, Executive Director and Product Manager for Built-In Cooking products at GE Appliances. “With our new wall ovens with Cooking Assistant™, we’re using technology to remove guesswork and deliver precision results, so people can cook with confidence every night.”

Georgia made and built for America

The product launch builds on the continued expansion and modernization of Roper Corporation, where GE Appliances has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to increase capacity, automation and advanced manufacturing capabilities for cooking products. Roper has been part of the LaFayette community since 1973 and remains a cornerstone of manufacturing in northwest Georgia.

“Our team in LaFayette takes tremendous pride in building cooking products for American homes,” said Luther Ingram, Executive Director and Plant Manager of Roper Corporation. “The skill, dedication and craftsmanship of our workforce, along with the company’s engineering and software expertise, make innovations like this possible. When consumers choose this wall oven, they’re choosing quality built right here in Georgia by people who care deeply about what they make.”

Economic impact

GE Appliances contributes more than $3 billion annually to Georgia’s Gross Domestic Product, directly employs approximately 2,650 Georgians, and supports thousands of additional jobs across the state through its workforce, suppliers and operations. Investments at Roper strengthen that impact while expanding the production of innovative cooking products built for American homes.

This launch is part of GE Appliances’ previously announced $3 billion investment to expand U.S. manufacturing over the next five years. This commitment reinforces the company’s long-term business strategy and commitment to design, engineer and build its most advanced products in the United States.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America’s #1 Appliance Company1, trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 98,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $3.5 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there’s always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

1 OpenBrand Consumer Tracking Survey, Q1 – Q4 2024, Based on Volume of Total Majors/MO/RAC – Retail Units