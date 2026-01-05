Great Clips® Brings Back Nationwide $9.99 Haircut Coupon Ahead of the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the world's largest hair salon brand and Official Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, has announced the return of its nationwide $9.99 haircut coupon for the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

For the second straight year, Great Clips is offering a systemwide promotion so fans can get a great haircut at an affordable price.

To claim the $9.99 haircut coupon, fans can visit www.GreatClips.com/Football through January 16, 2026. Fans can then go to a local participating Great Clips salon across the United States to redeem the coupon for a great haircut through January 23, 2026.

To help spread the word of the $9.99 haircut coupon, Great Clips enlisted ESPN College Football Analyst, Jesse Palmer, as well as former college football standout and current professional quarterback and Great Clips customer, Kirk Cousins. The two former college QBs are teamed up across Great Clips’ campaign materials including commercials and social media content.

In one commercial spot, Jesse brings his play-by-play analysis to help break down how Great Clips makes it affordable and convenient for everyone to get Playoff ready for the College Football Playoff. Jesse notes that the best pregame routine starts with claiming the $9.99 haircut coupon and that using Online Check-In to save time is always a great move. Kirk Cousins, who recognizes the value of a game winning haircut, even brings back his famous “You Like That?!?!?” catchphrase in response to the Great Clips promotion. To watch additional content starring Jesse Palmer and Kirk Cousins, click here and here.

“The College Football Playoff has a unique ability to unite sports fans and we want to make sure that everyone, regardless of team allegiance, looks and feels great when they watch the National Championship game,” said Rob Goggins, CEO and President at Great Clips, Inc. “Our $9.99 haircut coupon is a game plan that fans can count on. Thanks to Great Clips salons and stylists along with Online Check-In and Clip Notes, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to get a great haircut that’s convenient and affordable while still leaving time to get back for kickoff.”

Visit GreatClips.com/Football to learn more about the national $9.99 haircut coupon offer.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 600 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 31,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit app.GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.