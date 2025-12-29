Rick Ross “The Delivery Boss” & Wiz Khalifa Team Up with Gopuff to Drop the Hottest Deals for New Year's Eve

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff is teaming up with hip-hop icons Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa to ensure New Year’s Eve parties nationwide are legendary and, most importantly, fully stocked. On December 31st, Rick Ross steps back into his role as Gopuff’s “Chief Delivery Boss” and calls Wiz Khalifa for backup, bringing amazing value on Luc Belaire bubbly and McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin (for customers 21+), plus great deals on appetizers and party favors, snacks, paper goods and more, all delivered in as fast as 15 minutes.

“Real bosses know time is the ultimate luxury. We don't wait in lines; we let the celebration come to us. With Gopuff delivering the Luc Belaire bottles straight to the doorstep, ringing in the New Year like a legend isn't just smart—it’s too easy,” said Rick Ross, aka Ricky Rozay.

"When Ross called me up to help deliver the party with Gopuff this New Year’s Eve, I jumped right in with McQueen Ultraviolet Gin,” added Wiz Khalifa. “New year, new me. Same great gin decisions.”

Gopuff customers are invited to join the party through a variety of Rozay and Wiz-approved New Year’s Eve deals beginning on December 31:

26¢ select mini bottles of sparkling wine, including from true French luxury brand Luc Belaire (limit two per customer)

26% off select wine and spirits, including Luc Belaire Sparkling Wine and McQueen and The Violet Fog, a gin like no gin on earth

$26 GoCash with orders of $100 or more

All offers are available while supplies last, in select markets, and where legal.

As Chief Delivery Boss, Rick Ross is stepping up this New Year to show how Gopuff helps get every party started. In a new holiday spot from Gopuff, Rick and Wiz send each other a Gopuff order on New Year’s Eve filled with their favorite products. The moment the bags are opened, the energy of each party shifts. As the night goes on, things get weird, and Rick and Wiz find themselves in a Freaky-Friday-like experience that gives a whole new meaning to the saying "new year, new me."

With proprietary technology and a nationwide logistics network, Gopuff has a unique ability to introduce new products to customers across the country in an instant. This vertically integrated model not only enables low prices and unbeatable speed for customers, but it also allows Gopuff to serve as a platform for brands to connect with customers instantly.

“The future of artist partnerships is ownership and expression, not endorsements,” said Harrison Combs, Director of Brand Marketing at Gopuff. “With Ross and Wiz, we provided the platform to bring fans into their world in a way that’s personal, cultural, and unique to both.”

Gopuff’s New Year’s Eve storefront will host a variety of party essentials, from ice and appetizers to flutes, confetti cannons, fireworks and beyond, all available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes, 24/7 in many locations and late night everywhere else. So, whether you’re turning to Gopuff for your full New Year’s Eve party shop, a restock of bubbly before the ball drops, or New Year’s Day essentials, Gopuff’s got your bag.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

