Avangrid Foundation Announces National Partnership with Feeding America®

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading energy company Avangrid Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced its recommitment to its national partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Through a $250,000 grant, the Avangrid Foundation will fund 2.5 million meals distributed through the Feeding America network of local food banks and pantries. Just $1 in funding helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

“The holiday season is a time to deepen our commitment to supporting local communities, and renewing our partnership with Feeding America will make a meaningful difference for families facing food insecurity,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “Together, we can strengthen food security and help ensure that food banks and families across our footprint have the resources they need to fight hunger.”

Feeding America is part of a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs. The Avangrid Foundation’s grant will support the following local partner food banks in Avangrid’s service areas: Connecticut Foodshare, FeedMore WNY, Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Foodlink, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Greater Boston Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.

“Creating stronger, healthier communities is central to our work at the Avangrid Foundation,” said Pablo Colón, Executive Director of Avangrid Foundation and Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avangrid. “Through our partnership with Feeding America and local partner food banks, we’re helping to expand access to nutritious food and helping community organizations deliver meaningful support where it matters most.”

This year to date, the Avangrid Foundation and Avangrid employees have given approximately $680,000 in food security initiatives across the United States, reinforcing their commitment to addressing hunger and supporting families in need.

In addition, Avangrid employees have donated over 10,000 food items and contributed more than 2,600 volunteer hours to food drives and food pantry programming, demonstrating the company’s dedication to strengthening local communities through both philanthropic investment and hands‑on service.

“One in seven people in the U.S. experience food insecurity,” said Elizabeth Pettengill, Feeding America’s interim vice president of corporate and foundation partnerships. “We are delighted to partner with Avangrid, whose commitment through financial support and impactful volunteer service fuels our mission of supporting communities and ensuring a hunger-free America.”

Feeding America is the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, working through a nationwide network of more than 250 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs to provide meals to millions of people facing hunger each year. The organization also leads national efforts to address the root causes of food insecurity, strengthen local food systems, and advocate for policies that support families and communities. Through partnerships with groups like the Avangrid Foundation, Feeding America helps ensure that nutritious food reaches the people who need it most.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $42.4 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.avangrid.com/avangrid-foundation.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates more than 75 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.