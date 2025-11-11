ValGenesis Named “BioTechnology Innovator of the Year” in 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems, today announced that it has been named “BioTechnology Innovator of the Year” in the Industry Leadership category of the 5th Annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards. The prestigious awards program recognizes the world’s most innovative life sciences and biotechnology companies driving digital transformation across the life sciences sector.

This year’s competition drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries and recognized global leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and BostonGene. ValGenesis joins this elite group, recognized for its leadership in pioneering digital validation and advancing intelligent lifecycle management.

Pioneering the Future of Digital Validation

ValGenesis has a two-decade history of innovation in life sciences technology. In 2005, the company introduced the world’s first digital validation lifecycle management system—a breakthrough that revolutionized compliance-based corporate validation and helped move the industry from paper-on-glass documentation toward true digitalization.

Carrying its pioneering spirit into the era of artificial intelligence, ValGenesis is transforming validation once again with its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which unifies validation, quality, and manufacturing in a single, intelligent ecosystem. Anchored by VAL™ Smart Agents, the first-of-its-kind platform automates protocol authoring, risk assessments, anomaly detection, and compliance tracking through secure, lifecycle-governed AI models. Designed in alignment with global standards—including the FDA’s CSA guidance, EU Annex 11, the EU AI Act, and ISPE GAMP 5 Second Edition—Smart GxP enables life sciences organizations to achieve faster validation cycles, reduce rework, and maintain continuous audit readiness.

“We are deeply honored to be named the 2025 ‘BioTechnology Innovator of the Year,’” said Dr. Siva Samy, CEO and Chief Product Officer of ValGenesis, Inc. “For 20 years, our focus has been on redefining what’s possible in validation—from digitizing the process to now empowering it through artificial intelligence. This recognition affirms our legacy of leadership and our continued commitment to shaping the future of intelligent, connected, and compliant operations across the global life sciences industry.”

“ValGenesis exemplifies how intelligent digital platforms are redefining biotechnology by connecting validation, manufacturing, and compliance,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough. “The company’s visionary approach continues to set new standards for digital transformation across the life sciences value chain.”

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc., is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ Platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. Learn more at www.valgenesis.com.

ABOUT BIOTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information, visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com.