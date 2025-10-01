UKG, The Workforce Operating Platform, Launches Global Rebrand and Campaign, “When Work Works, Everything Works”

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management, today unveiled a bold new logo and identity with the launch of its global brand campaign, “When Work Works, Everything Works.” The campaign marks a major leap forward in UKG’s evolution as the world’s Workforce Operating Platform unifying HR, pay, workforce management, and AI agents into a single solution that turns the world’s largest workforce data set into critical business insights supporting every worker — from the front office to the frontline.

The new brand campaign features Adam Scott, acclaimed actor and star of the Emmy Award-winning series, Severance, and arrives at a critical cultural moment: as burnout, hybrid work, and frontline workforce complexity challenge leaders everywhere, UKG is showing that when work works better, businesses, employees, and customers all thrive.

“With an unmatched understanding of today’s global workforce, UKG is redefining what’s possible for our customers,” said Sarah Hodges, chief marketing officer at UKG. “Our new brand reflects the power of AI-enabled workforce intelligence to help leaders make smarter decisions, reduce burnout, and build more resilient organizations. We’re not just imagining the future of work — we’re empowering companies, leaders, and their frontline employees as a Workforce Operating Platform with unparalleled insights from the world’s largest collection of work data to help enterprise and SMB organizations alike succeed.”

New data from UKG’s forthcoming 10-country survey across 8,200 frontline workers underscores the opportunity: frontline employees using AI report significantly lower burnout rates (41%) vs. those not using AI at work (54%). Leveraging real-time insights from tens of millions of daily users, UKG is uniquely positioned to ensure AI empowers, rather than overwhelms or replaces, the frontline workforce, helping leaders make smarter decisions about hiring, training, scheduling, payroll, and driving engagement.

Companies that create a culture of trust through positive workforce engagement simply perform better. UKG’s Great Place To Work® found that high-trust companies generate 8.5x more revenue per employee than the U.S. market average, and cumulative stock market returns are 3.5x higher over 27 years for those companies that earn Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® recognition compared with the top 1,000 U.S. companies by market cap.

With this brand launch, UKG is building on its strong market presence and recommitting to its mission of delivering a one-stop, cohesive Workforce Operating Platform for global workforces to anticipate and respond to the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s workforce.

New Creative Platform

At the heart of the new campaign created by Droga5, part of Accenture Song, is the new, self-aware, evolved character of “Work,” voiced by Adam Scott (Severance, Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation). This modern, approachable character tells the story of how “work” itself improves after discovering and using UKG, showcasing how the Workplace Operating Platform helps organizations navigate today’s workplace complexities with smarter, more empathetic solutions.

Mariano Jeger, Executive Creative Director at Droga5 New York, said, “The greatest inspiration behind this campaign was the everyday struggle we all feel in pushing through the constant pressure of modern work. We imagined what would happen if Work itself became a character. Not the version we are used to, but one that is more self-aware, slightly evolved, and even a little endearing. With the help of UKG and Adam Scott bringing it to life, we finally get to hear Work own up to its flaws and start figuring out how to make work work.”

FUNDAMENTALco led UKG’s new brand strategy and identity, and Droga5 New York, part of Accenture Song, created the new creative platform and campaign. The global campaign will launch with creative across film, audio, print, OOH (out of home) in major airports, paid and owned social media, and responsive digital displays, while the new brand will be featured prominently at major industry events throughout the year, debuting at UKG’s Aspire customer conference on November 3, 2025.

The campaign launches with an 80-second long-form film, a 60-second anthem, two 30-second films, and a series of 15-second films. Directed by Ruffian’s Martin Krejčí, the spots will run globally across connected TV, digital, and social.

The campaign’s tone is plain-spoken and human, positioning UKG not just as a technology provider but as a partner that understands people, the workforce, and the impact frontline workers have on their customers around the world.

The Visual Identity

The new brand identity developed by FUNDAMENTALco includes a modernized logotype, refreshed typography and color system, and an evolved design language. Built to signal connectivity, confidence, and sophistication, the visual system reflects UKG’s role as a unified, all-in-one platform to understand and empower the working world.

Ben Brown, head of strategy at FUNDAMENTALco, said, “The value creation strategy developed by FUNDAMENTALco positions UKG as the preferred technology partner putting workforce understanding to work. UKG brings together the world’s largest collection of workforce and employee sentiment data — alongside insights, benchmarks, and best practices from the world’s greatest places to work — with an end-to-end workforce SaaS portfolio that solves for the needs of workforces of every size. This central purpose has served as the springboard for our new global brand platform and, moving forward, offers a filter for future business transformation across UKG.”

View Assets:

To watch the 60-second version of the new UKG commercial and read more about the “When Work Works” campaign, please visit: UKG.com/work.

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day.