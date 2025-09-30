Abby Connect Scales Personalized Service and Launches AI Receptionist With Deepgram’s Real-Time Speech-to-Text

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepgram, the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, today announced that Abby Connect, a premier virtual receptionist service, has successfully launched its new AI Receptionist product line built on Deepgram’s real-time speech-to-text technology. By choosing Deepgram, Abby Connect is scaling its high-touch customer experience while meeting the demanding needs of industries such as law, healthcare, and home services.

For more than 20 years, Abby Connect has built its reputation on creating a warm, human first impression for every call. But scaling that personal service 24/7 - while managing rising client demand and costs - presented a major challenge. Abby Connect turned to Deepgram to help strike the right balance between efficiency and empathy.

“With Deepgram, we were able to bring our AI Receptionist vision to life,” said Nathan Strum, CEO, Abby Connect. “The technology delivers the speed and accuracy we need to automate routine calls, while freeing our live receptionists to focus on the conversations that require a true human touch.”

Why Abby Connect Chose Deepgram

After evaluating Google Cloud Speech-to-Text, AWS Transcribe, AssemblyAI, and Whisper, Abby Connect found Deepgram’s performance to be unmatched:

Accuracy in the Real World - Deepgram outperformed competitors on noisy calls, including from HVAC job sites.

Low Latency for Natural Conversations - Sub-300ms streaming latency enabled real-time, two-way AI dialogue without delays.

Ease of Integration - Developer-friendly APIs and transparent pricing simplified rollout.

Domain Customization - Tuned for industry-specific terminology, from legal to medical.

Results Delivered

By leveraging both Deepgram’s real-time and pre-recorded transcription APIs, Abby Connect achieved measurable results:

New AI Receptionist Product Line – Successfully launched, automating repetitive call types like scheduling and FAQs.

5x Boost in QA Productivity – Quality assurance teams now review five times more calls per day.

30% Reduction in Audit Time – Faster reviews mean stronger agent coaching and more consistent service.

Scale to 100,000+ Calls per Month – Deepgram reliably transcribes massive call volumes to power both AI and human workflows.

“At Deepgram, our mission is to make voice AI fast, accurate, and accessible so businesses can reimagine how they serve customers,” said Shadi Baqleh, COO, Deepgram. “Abby Connect’s AI Receptionist is a perfect example of how companies can use our technology to scale without losing the human touch that sets them apart.”

Abby Connect is now exploring how to extend Deepgram-powered transcription into even more advanced conversational AI, including large language models trained on call data to detect intent, measure sentiment, and enable smarter escalations.

To learn more, please read the Abby Connect case study found here: https://deepgram.com/customers/abby-connect

About Deepgram

Deepgram is the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, offering speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and full speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities–all powered by our enterprise-grade runtime. 200,000+ developers build with Deepgram’s voice-native foundational models – accessed through cloud APIs or as self-hosted / on-premises APIs – due to our unmatched accuracy, low latency, and pricing. Customers include technology ISVs building voice products or platforms, co-sell partners working with large enterprises, and enterprises solving internal use cases. Having processed over 50,000 years of audio and transcribed over 1 trillion words, there is no organization in the world that understands voice better than Deepgram. To learn more, visit www.deepgram.com, read our developer docs, or follow @DeepgramAI on X and LinkedIn.