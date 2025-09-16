PubMatic Unveils AI-Powered Publisher Platform to Supercharge Ad Revenue in $770B Global Digital Ad Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) today launched its AI-powered monetization platform purpose-built to put publishers back in control of their yield, data, and demand. As artificial intelligence disrupts traditional traffic sources and monetization models, publishers are leaning into technology partners like PubMatic to innovate and create sustainable business solutions and tools.

The unified platform combines three core capabilities that directly impact publisher bottom lines: automated revenue optimization, first-party data monetization, and direct access to high-value media budgets.

The New Reality: Publishers as Strategic Innovators

Publishers are actively shaping the future of the open internet, transforming from passive inventory suppliers to strategic partners with advertisers, offering targeted, transparent advertising solutions.

"The myth of the passive publisher is over," said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. "Media owners must embrace innovation now more than ever. Publishers are the true value creators of the open internet and our new AI platform helps publishers gain transparency and insights to attract advertisers and control their monetization for sustainable revenue streams from their content.”

AI-Powered Revenue Control: Built-In, Not Bolted On

PubMatic provides publishers with transparent, customizable tools powered by a sophisticated AI large language model (LLM) informed by insights from 842 billion daily ad transactions., allowing natural language interactions for precise programmatic actions. It uses an modular AI architecture that separates business logic from underlying optimization models designed for scalability, efficiency, and complexity. The framework separates agent logic from underlying models, ensuring platform independence across various LLMs, all under safety guardrails.

The platform delivers three revolutionary capabilities:

PubMatic Assistant-Powered Deal Management



The platform integrates PubMatic Assistant, enabling publishers to exploring natural language interfaces to streamline deal setup (currently rolling out) for PMP and PG deals. A request like “set up a programmatic guaranteed deal for premium automotive video” automatically configures deal parameters. The AI-driven platform streamlines deal setup, troubleshooting, reporting, monitoring, and marketplace creation, boosting operational efficiency and revenue. Real-time analytics flag issues in seconds, with AI offering root cause analyses and actionable checklists.



First-Party Data Monetization at Scale



PubMatic's Connect helps publishers turn first-party data into revenue through AI-enhanced integrations, contextual enrichment, and activation that goes beyond standard SSP functionality. Its AI surfaces audience insights and patterns, empowering publishers to curate and package their own data to help buyers optimize campaigns. Additionally, Activate enables publishers to securely extend audiences and package data for off-site activation on the open internet, maintaining control over data access and monetization.



Transparent, Omnichannel Demand Access Beyond Walled Gardens



Only PubMatic combines AI-powered insight with auction visibility, providing publishers real-time analysis of demand, brand suitability, and market trends. Its AI assesses publishers' health against peers, helping identify performance gaps, revenue opportunities, and market positioning. This is paired with SPO-aligned demand channels, exclusive media integrations, and Activate’s premium inventory activation, enabling publishers to monetize premium audiences efficiently and access high-value demand sources for additional revenue beyond what other SSPs can offer.

The Big Picture

The launch targets a massive global market opportunity: digital advertising revenue is expected to reach $770 billion in 2025, up 12% annually (eMarketer), yet walled gardens continue to capture the majority of digital advertising spend, leaving billions in untapped revenue potential for publishers who can effectively compete for advertiser budgets on the open internet.

As demand for transparent, accountable advertising solutions drives how media budgets are allocated, publishers with the right technology can turn the open internet's addressable market into the premium frontier where brands seek authentic audience connections, transparent performance metrics, and measurable ROI. Using PubMatic's AI-powered platform, publishers can provide buyers with premium inventory access, granular control over brand safety parameters, transparent auction dynamics, and superior performance in this dynamic landscape.

Publisher Testimonials

"In a rapidly evolving landscape, A+E Global Media relies on technology partners like PubMatic to unlock the full value of our premium content experiences and audiences," states Tyler DeNicola, VP of Programmatic Revenue and Partnerships at A+E Global Media. "The integration of AI-driven tools empower us to optimize yield, drive innovation and maintain transparency across every screen. With PubMatic, we're enhancing audience engagement, diversifying revenue streams and ensuring that our storytelling reaches viewers everywhere, all while giving advertisers the precision and performance they expect in a dynamic, data-driven marketplace."

“As Australia's leading broadcaster, Seven understands that the future belongs to publishers who can harness AI to create smarter, more efficient monetisation pathways,” states Jordan King, National Digital Sales Director, Seven. “Today's publishers need platforms that learn, adapt, and optimize in real-time. Programmatic has been an industry that has utilised AI from its inception and PubMatic's AI-first approach mirrors our own commitment to using cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of market disruption and deliver superior outcomes for our advertising partners.”

"At Infoplaza, we believe in strong, future-focused partnerships, where the vendor acts as a true extension of our team – and our collaboration with PubMatic is a great example of that,” said Tom Hoencamp, Head of Advertising for Infoplaza. “Thanks to the OpenWrap solutions for Web and in-app, we benefit from AI-driven floor pricing, detailed performance insights, and an intuitive user experience– all of which help us to monetize our inventory more efficiently and profitably in the Benelux market. PubMatic’s excellent service and innovative technology enable us to make a real impact together in the programmatic landscape."

Availability and Next Steps

The platform is now available to PubMatic's network of nearly 2,000 publishers across CTV, mobile, display, and emerging formats. Publishers interested in receiving a personalized demo should contact us, or visit http://pubmatic.com/publishers.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.