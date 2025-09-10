Comtech’s SLM-5650B Becomes First Sovereign-certified Modem to Operate on SES’s O3b mPOWER MEO Satellite Constellation

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sept. 10, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced the company’s market-leading software defined SLM-5650B became the first sovereign-certified modem to receive Government Terminal Certification (“GTC”) to operate on SES’s Medium Earth Orbit (“MEO”) O3b mPOWER satellite constellation.

Operating on the high-throughput low-latency O3b mPOWER system, Comtech’s SLM-5650B will provide critical hybrid communications services to Department of Defense (“DoD”) and coalition customers in some of the world’s most challenging geographies. SES’s certification is unlocking new opportunities for the DoD users that require secure and reliable service and increasingly seeking greater communications sovereignty for critical missions.

“This certification further demonstrates our satellite communications (“SATCOM”) technology leadership, as well as the trust one of the world’s largest satellite owners and space solutions providers, SES, continues to place in Comtech,” said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech’s Satellite and Space Communications Segment. “Over 10,000 Comtech defense-grade modems are currently fielded—providing critical connectivity services to DoD and NATO customers today. As one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of sovereign modem technologies, we are thrilled to partner with SES to deliver new capabilities that will help U.S. DoD and coalition warfighters maintain an information advantage across all domains.”

Developed and manufactured at the Company’s corporate headquarters in Chandler, AZ, Comtech’s SLM-5650B is a market leading Wideband Global SATCOM (“WGS”) certified modem designed to deliver critical communications services including government and military applications. The software-defined SLM-5650B currently supports multiple critical DoD and NATO waveforms including STANAG 4486 Ed3 (“EBEM”), Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (“DSSS”), and DVB-S2X, with the ability to add more waveforms and functions to meet emerging mission needs.

Comtech’s portfolio of defense technologies, including the SLM-5650B, are uniquely designed to deliver capabilities that will enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control operations. Comtech’s expansive portfolio of defense technologies is designed to continuously evolve over time to enable digitalized SATCOM ground network infrastructures needed to maintain a strategic advantage in today’s rapidly evolving threat environment.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world’s most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That’s why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what’s next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation “firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.