Fresenius Kabi and AABB Announce 20th Anniversary of Blood Collectors Week, September 7–14, 2025, Honoring Lifesaving Blood Collection Professionals

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi and the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) announced today the launch of the 20th annual Blood Collectors Week, taking place September 7–14, 2025. This year marks a significant milestone – two decades of recognizing the professionals who make the gift of blood donation possible and support patients across the country every day.

Since its founding in 2005, Blood Collectors Week has honored the individuals who serve as the essential link between donors and patients — including phlebotomists, apheresis operators, donor recruiters, technicians, drivers, and medical directors — whose dedication ensures a safe and consistent blood supply for patients in need.

Co-created and sponsored by Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company specializing in medicines and technologies used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions, and AABB, the premier association advancing transfusion medicine and biotherapies worldwide, Blood Collectors Week continues to highlight the compassion and technical excellence required in blood collection.

“This 20-year milestone is a tribute to the people behind every blood donation – those who guide the process with care, expertise, and purpose,” said Eddie Kubo, senior vice president, commercial operations for transfusion and cell therapies in North America at Fresenius Kabi. “We’re honored to stand alongside these professionals who work every day to ensure that patients have access to the blood and components they need to survive and heal.”

“For 20 years, Blood Collectors Week has been a meaningful reminder of the profound impact blood collectors have on patient care,” said Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, chief executive officer of AABB. “Their commitment helps save lives every single day. AABB is proud to recognize these individuals and to continue our partnership with Fresenius Kabi to elevate their vital contributions.”

More than 200 blood collection facilities across the United States are expected to celebrate the week with recognition events, social media campaigns, and employee appreciation activities. For a list of participating centers, visit https://bloodcollectors.org/join-the-community/#join-us-map.

Blood collection professionals are encouraged to visit bloodcollectors.org to share what drives their passion for their work and to connect with peers. Everyone can join in the celebration by following @bloodcollectors on X (formerly Twitter) and using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives to show support and gratitude.

To learn more about how to donate blood, find a donation center near you, or access resources to celebrate Blood Collectors Week, visit bloodcollectors.org.

About Fresenius Kabi

As a global health care company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status – notably as the only corporation offering both product groups. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in supplying blood and plasma collection devices and disposables, supporting blood banks, plasma centers, and health care facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to health care and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of 450 million patients annually. In line with the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of health care.

Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing health care solutions on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries. To learn more about AABB, visit http://www.aabb.org.