UGG Unveils ‘Iconic From the First Step’ Campaign for Autumn/Winter 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) releases its Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, Iconic From the First Step.

Through film and photography, the campaign features creative icons and explores the powerful connection between collaboration and community that live at the heart of UGG®. Iconic From the First Step brings to life how UGG® grew from the beaches of Southern California to become a beloved cultural and fashion global icon. Inspired by the brand’s legacy and heritage, the journey flows from its birthplace of Venice Beach, California, to the modern-day runways of Paris, France bringing to life a universal feeling of UGG® – to feel good, inside and out.

Featuring iconic individuals including athletes, models, musicians, actors, and fashion designers whose bold self-expression and global appeal have influenced the legacy of UGG®, the Iconic From The First Step campaign stars Sarah Jessica Parker (She/Her), Stefon Diggs (He/Him), Jeremy Scott (He/Him), Elsa Hosk (She/Her), Alton Mason (He/Him), Leah Dou (She/Her), Rina Sawayama (She/Her), Lil Cherry (She/Her), Aweng Chuol (She/Her), Central Cee (He/Him), and Brian Smith (He/Him).

“Iconic From the First Step is a celebration of our journey as a brand, and the amazing individuals who have joined us along the way to build community throughout our history. Since 1978, we’ve been helping our community feel comfortable expressing themselves inside and out. And, we haven’t done it alone,” said Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG®. “Every time a consumer wears UGG, they contribute to this legacy. It’s a group effort, and therefore, a group celebration. We take every opportunity to thank our community for showing up for us, and we’re excited to continue showing up in their lives in return.”

Highlighting design, style, and feel through the UGG® brand’s signature codes, including the Twin Seam and Sun Logo, Iconic From the First Step celebrates its commitment to craft: crafting together premium materials, contrasting ideas, vibrant communities, and its unique approach to fashion with made-to-last construction - this is ‘Iconic Design, Crafted Together.’

Directed by Gia Coppola and styled by Jorden Bickham, the campaign brings to life three chapters of the brand’s legacy: Iconic Design, Iconic Style, and Iconic Feeling. Opening with Elsa Hosk on the beaches of Venice Beach, California, she begins exploring the history and evolution of UGG® with fellow icons Stefon Diggs and Leah Dou, capturing moments of joy and connection. The UGG® brand founder, Brian Smith, makes a special appearance, paying homage to the surf culture, which is deeply interwoven into the brand’s origin story.

The film then celebrates Iconic Design with Hosk heading to the design studio of Jeremy Scott, one of the many iconic collaborators for the brand. Continuing her journey to a place of Iconic Style, Hosk finds herself in Paris. From the streets of Paris to the red carpet with Rina Sawayama and Sarah Jessica Parker, to backstage of an UGG® runway show with Alton Mason, Hosk shows how UGG® takes her from day to night. Gracing the runway, Hosk and Mason strut in some of the brand’s most notable past and present collaborations. Proudly sitting front row, Parker joins Elsa to close out the show.

The film wraps with a night of celebrations with the UGG® community in a club enveloped in sheepskin, capturing the Iconic Feeling the brand is known for. The celebrations feature the remainder of the cast, including Central Cee, Lil Cherry, and Aweng Chuol. From beach to studio, street to runway, the diverse cast of creatives showcase the collection’s versatility and wearable functionality.

Iconic From the First Step features new Autumn/Winter 2025 and classic styles including:

Classic Ultra Mini, as seen on Sarah Jessica Parker, Stefon Diggs & Central Cee

Tasman, as seen on Stefon Diggs & Alton Mason

Classic Ultra Mini Platform, as seen on Sarah Jessica Parker, Lil Cherry & Rina Sawayama

Tazz, as seen on Elsa Hosk

Classic Short, as seen on Brian Smith & Jeremy Scott

Lowmel, as seen on Leah Dou

Classic Micro, as seen on Elsa Hosk

Classic Mini Dipper, as seen on Elsa Hosk

Elea Slip On, as seen on Elsa Hosk

Fluff Momma, as seen on Aweng Chuol

Iconic From the First Step will continue to come to life throughout the season with the release of exclusive content and compelling storytelling celebrating Iconic Design, Iconic Style, and Iconic Feeling.

Iconic From the First Step will come to life across digital media, out of home advertising and across the brand’s owned channels including social media, e-commerce and retail stores. Styles from the Autumn/Winter 2025 offering are available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, and accessories with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit ugg.com @ugg.

About ‘Iconic From the First Step’ Cast

About Sarah Jessica Parker (She/Her)

Sarah Jessica Parker is an award-winning actor, producer, and businesswoman who has garnered four Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy Awards.

Parker currently stars in the third season of HBO's television series And Just Like That. The show is a sequel to the critically acclaimed television series Sex and the City (1998-2004), in which Parker starred and served as an executive producer. Parker reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw and served as a producer for the screen adaptation of the hit series with the theatrical release of Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

Parker most recently starred in the American fantasy comedy film Hocus Pocus 2, alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Anne Fletcher, and written by Jen D'Angelo, is the sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, in which Parker captivated audiences with her witty and quirky performance as 'Sarah Sanderson’, the sister to Winifred and Mary Sanderson, three witches living in 17th-century Salem.

Additional television credits include Equal Justice and Square Pegs. Past film credits include: Extreme Measures, If Lucy Fell, Til There Was You, L.A. Story, I Don't Know How She Does It, Smart People, Failure to Launch, The Family Stone, State and Main, Mars Attacks!, Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, Miami Rhapsody, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Footloose.

Parker was most recently seen on stage opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the revival of Neil Simon’s comedy play, Plaza Suite, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Plaza Suite is the third-highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history. The play made its West End debut at the Savoy Theatre in London, where Parker’s performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Parker has worked in the theatre, on and off Broadway, since 1976 when she debuted on Broadway in The Innocents, directed by Harold Pinter. Other Broadway credits include: the title role in Annie, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Once Upon a Mattress. Off-Broadway credits include: the original production of To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday and The Commons of Pensacola.

Parker launched Pretty Matches Productions, the award-winning production company, in 2005, which develops film and television projects across a wide variety of genres under a first-look deal with HBO. Pretty Matches produces scripted and unscripted television as well as narrative and documentary feature films such as HBO’s Divorce, in which Parker starred for three seasons and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, and the feature film, Here and Now, which premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Parker produced the behind-the-scenes feature And Just Like That…The Documentary for HBO Max as well as Bravo’s Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, which sold into multiple territories internationally, the award-winning documentary Pretty Old, and AOL’s City Ballet.

Sarah Jessica Parker executive produced the documentary, The Librarians, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Kim A. Snyder, the documentary highlights librarians across the country who have been fighting against book bans. They have been standing up to the ideology that prevents children from having access to certain books and have put their lives and their families' lives at risk as a result.

In June 2023, Parker launched SJP Lit, her own imprint in partnership with independent publisher Zando, where she publishes thought-provoking, big-hearted stories inclusive of international and underrepresented voices. Titles include They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennaar, Alina Grabowski’s Women and Children First, Elysha Chang’s A Quitter’s Paradise, Coleman Hill written by Kim Coleman Foote, and the upcoming title These Days by Lucy Caldwell.

Prior to this, Parker served as Editorial Director of the literary imprint SJP for Hogarth, publishing the New York Times bestseller A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, winner of the Desmond Elliott Prize; Golden Child by Claire Adam; and Dawn, the critically acclaimed story collection by the jailed Turkish politician and human rights lawyer Selahattin Demirtas.

Parker has additionally served as Honorary Chair of the American Library Association’s online reading resource platform Central Book Club, and as a board member of the nonprofit organization United for Libraries. Sarah Jessica Parker was recently appointed to the panel as a judge for the prestigious British literary award, the Booker Prize in 2025.

In September 2019, Parker partnered with New Zealand-based Invivo & Co. to launch Invivo X, SJP, a collection of innovative wines that range from an award-winning Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, and Pinot Noir—each crafted with Parker’s hands-on involvement in blending the wine and label design. With over 60 gold medals, multiple 90+ scores, and three appearances in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of the World, Invivo X, SJP embodies quality, creativity, and a fresh approach to winemaking.

Parker released her signature fragrance, Lovely, in 2005. Almost twenty years later, it remains a top-selling global brand.

Parker currently serves as a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet. In November 2009, the Obama administration elected her to be a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Parker recently became a member of The Partnership for New York City, a 501(c) organization dedicated to building partnerships between businesses and government to strengthen New York City.

About Jeremy Scott (He/Him)

JEREMY SCOTT has never been one to go along with conventional wisdom. The Kansas City, Missouri-born designer has long disrupted the fashion world, creating signatures out of kitsch, pop, camp, neon, sparkle, fearlessness, and incisive humor. For Scott, this industry has always been about divining fun and cleverness from the moment, so long as that enjoyment can be had while marching to the beat of one’s own drum.

Scott attended the Pratt Institute in New York City. In 1996, he graduated with a degree in Fashion Design. Soon thereafter, he relocated to Paris, where he debuted his eponymous line in 1997. The Jeremy Scott label quickly gained acclaim and notoriety—and a devout, diverse fan base. In those early years, Scott would help launch the modeling career of Devon Aoki and would collaborate with other fashion-world forces such as Christian Louboutin and Stephen Jones. In both 1996 and 1997, the designer won the Venus de la Mode Award for best New Designer. In 1999, Scott was nominated for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Award. Other awards include Daily Awards Hollywood "Designer of the Year" 2018, Daily Media Awards “Fashion Visionary” 2023, AMFAR “Award of Courage” presented by Madonna 2022.

In 2002, he returned to the U.S., settling in Los Angeles. The City of Angels is still Scott’s primary home and serves as an endless source of inspiration; it is the world’s foremost intersection of film, fashion, design, fame, old school glamour and new era imagination, all of which can be seen in this designer’s singular aesthetic.

Scott was appointed as the Creative Director of Moschino (where he, believe it or not, once interned) from fall of 2013 until 2023. His Moschino accolades are sizeable and varied. Scott developed a much sought-after collaboration between Moschino and H&M in 2018, which premiered with Gigi Hadid at Coachella in April before hitting stores in November. While at the label, he has also partnered with everyone from Mattel’s Barbie to the artists Gilbert & George (on prints for the Fall 2016 menswear collection) to the electronic games The Sims, Candy Crush, as well as multiple make up partnerships with Sephora.

Scott retained a longstanding partnership with Adidas for over a decade, as well as with Longchamp; he was ahead of the curve when it came to thinking outside of the box, moving early to link-up with a wide array of companies and entities before the term “collaboration” became ubiquitous in fashion.

Scott received special recognition at the 2019 Anna Wintour Costume Center exhibition, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The show’s theme gravitated around camp, and many of the designer’s looks were featured, including a Moschino “Budweiser” dress. Scott attended the Met Gala that year with Katy Perry, who was dressed as a chandelier and then as a cheeseburger, and Bella Hadid, who wore a form-fitted, bejeweled va-va-voom dress. Nobody does camp quite like this Scott!

Scott is a celebrity favorite and has dressed an extensive list of A-listers. This roster includes: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Zendaya, and many more.

He has been recognized in a number of multimedia projects and publications, including a 2014 Rizzoli monograph, a Moschino book by Assouline, and a documentary titled The People’s Designer (a nickname coined by the press that has stuck), which was released in theaters and on Netflix. The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art currently has a retrospective exhibition of Jeremy Scott’s work.

About Elsa Hosk (She/Her)

Stockholm-born Elsa Hosk is a globally renowned model and designer celebrated for her signature blend of Scandinavian minimalism and international fashion influence. Discovered at fifteen when her father submitted photos to a local agency, Hosk initially balanced a rising modeling career with professional basketball in Sweden before turning her full focus to fashion.

Her runway debut came in the Spring 2012 season, where she walked for prestigious houses including Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Acne Studios, and Joseph Altuzarra. Since then, Hosk has become one of the industry’s most sought-after faces, fronting global campaigns for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Guess, H&M, among many others.

Hosk’s editorial work has graced the covers and pages of Vogue (Italia, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden), Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, GQ, Dazed, V Magazine, and Perfect Magazine, working with legendary photographers such as Mario Testino, Ellen von Unwerth, Alexi Lubomirski, Bruce Weber, and Vincent Peters. In 2012, photographer Guy Aroch presented an exhibition dedicated entirely to Hosk at New York’s Milk Gallery, highlighting her rising prominence in the fashion world.

In 2022, Hosk expanded her creative reach with the launch of Helsa, a ready-to-wear brand inspired by her Scandinavian roots. Known for its timeless silhouettes and refined, minimalist aesthetic, Helsa quickly captured attention for embodying the effortless elegance that defines Hosk’s personal style.

Now based in Los Angeles with her partner and daughter, Elsa Hosk continues to shape the fashion conversation, balancing her dynamic modeling career with her role as a founder and creative director, while inspiring a global audience with her distinctive point of view.

About Alton Mason (He/Him)

American model Alton Mason comes from humble beginnings as the eldest child of four in the Midwest, where he found his passion and strength in dance and art. When he was 17, he moved to Los Angeles to study dance and theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Through celebrity choreographer, Laurieann Gibson, Mason was soon cast as a dancer at the BET Awards, quickly gaining attention for his unique look. Shortly after, he was cast for his first fashion show via Instagram and walked in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show. Since then, Mason has walked various fashion shows around the world and has been featured in major campaigns for brands including Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne fragrance, Tom Ford, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White, to name a few. One of the most memorable moments in his career was when he made history by becoming the first black male model to walk for top fashion house Chanel.

About Leah Dou (She/Her)

Leah Dou is a singer-songwriter, actress, music producer and visual artist from Beijing.

Born into a musical family, she began her creative journey early, writing music and playing guitar. By the age of 20, she had founded her own music label, Grey Waters, and has released five critically acclaimed albums: <Stone café>,<Kids Only>, <GSG Mixtape>, <ChunYou> and <In The Air>.

Leah has captivated audiences worldwide, performing at major festivals such as Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Clockenflap in Hong Kong, and The Great Escape in the UK. A career highlight was being handpicked as the opening act for Bastille’s UK tour in 2016-2017, where she solidified her global presence.

In 2024, Leah embarked on her first world tour, a major milestone that began in mainland China and expanded across Asia and beyond. With each stop, she deepened her connection with audiences, delivering a meticulously crafted production that highlighted her distinctive musical style. The tour invited fans into her romantic and free-spirited “Out of the Loop” world, leaving a lasting impression through both sound and stagecraft.

In 2019, Leah made her film debut in The Eleventh Chapter, earning the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Beijing Film Festival. In 2021, her leading role in Bipolar was shortlisted for the main competition at the International Rotterdam Film Festival, where the film also won the Free Spirit Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival.

Leah has also appeared as a guest on several popular variety shows in China, including Phanta City, Nice to See You Season 2, and Infinity and Beyond 2023.

About Rina Sawayama (She/Her)

The devil works hard, but Rina Sawayama works harder.

Musical phenomenon Rina Sawayama is the genre-bending, rule breaking pop superstar whose critically acclaimed sophomore album Hold the Girl earned her a coveted BRIT Award Best New Act nomination and her highest international charting to date. NME called the album “the best British pop album of the year.” The album also saw Rina embark on a world tour that sold over 300k tickets – a second headline US tour started at the Gov Ball 2023.

Making her cinematic debut, Rina stars in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Akira; the leading female role opposite Keanu Reeves. The opening weekend grossed $110M and became the #1 film globally for three weeks. At Glastonbury 2023, Rina performed with Elton John in a historic farewell performance which saw the biggest ever audience at Glastonbury (over 140k people). She also had her own headline set on the Woodsies stage which drew the biggest crowd for the stage of the weekend.

Beloved by the fashion world, Rina has starred in publications including American, British and French Vogue, ELLE, V Magazine, i-D, DAZED and Harper’s Bazaar. A proud member of and ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, Rina’s activism shines through in every project she touches, with Out Magazine proclaiming “there’s never been a pop star like her.”

Rina is currently recording her third album and exploring exciting new projects in the film space.

About Lil Cherry (She/Her)

Lil Cherry stands out in the music scene with her unique blend of pop and hip-hop, infused with an experimental edge. Growing up in Miami, New York, and Seoul, she pushes the boundaries of K-Pop and Hip-Hop, crafting a distinctive narrative in her music. Her songs reflect the cultural richness of these cities, creating a sonic cuisine that resonates with diverse listeners. This innovative approach shines in her viral hit "MUKKBANG," which catapulted her to global fame. Lil Cherry’s music is more than just sound; it's storytelling. Each track reflects her multicultural upbringing, exploring themes of identity and cultural fusion. Known for her bold visual aesthetics and charismatic stage presence, her fashion and music videos are as inventive as her sound. She paves the way for future artists, challenging conventional genre boundaries and inspiring new creative expressions. Her work highlights the power of music as a universal language, transcending borders and connecting people worldwide.

About Aweng Chuol (She/Her)

Aweng Chuol is a South Sudanese-Australian model, actress, and activist born in the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. At age seven, she relocated to Australia with her family. Discovered while working at a Sydney McDonald's in 2017, Chuol has since modeled for major fashion brands and appeared on countless covers of international fashion publications. She earned a law and psychological sciences degree from the University of New England in 2021 and advocates for mental health support and LGBTQIA+ rights, drawing from her own experiences with discrimination and recovery. Currently based in New York, she continues to balance her modeling career with acting and activism.

About Stefon Diggs (He/Him)

Stefon Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and one of the most dynamic and consistent playmakers in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2015, Diggs has built a career defined by precision, passion, and unforgettable moments—most notably his role in the legendary “Minneapolis Miracle,” ranked #9 on the NFL’s 100 Greatest Plays. In 2020, he made history with the Buffalo Bills, leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. After serving as a team captain during his standout season with the Houston Texans in 2024, Diggs signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, bringing veteran leadership, elite route running, and a championship mindset to Foxborough.

Off the field, Diggs is equally influential. He’s the founder of the Diggs Deep Foundation, which provides emotional support and financial assistance to children and families in the D.C. area through youth programs and community-driven initiatives. In the world of fashion, he’s the visionary behind Liem, a luxury streetwear house that merges bold design with cultural authenticity. Named #1 Best Dressed Athlete by Complex, Diggs has become a fixture at the Met Gala and on the global fashion circuit, with appearances at Milan and Paris Fashion Week from 2023 to 2025. In 2024, he launched his first signature shoe in collaboration with ASICS, further cementing his status as a style icon.

On top of carving a prominent niche in the NFL as a top-tier receiver, Stefon Diggs continues to redefine what it means to be a modern athlete—at the intersection of sports, style, and purpose.

About Central Cee (He/Him)

Central Cee, the global rap sensation, has recently released his new single “Guilt Trippin” featuring Sexyy Red, which landed amid an incredible run for the West London hailing star. After a major cultural moment at the 2025 Met Gala - where he turned heads in a custom suit by Jacquemus and became one of the night’s most talked-about guests due to his viral Met Gala Freestyle - Cee has been busy dominating stages across the world and has just completed his sold-out Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour.

Since its release, his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness has cemented Central Cee’s place as a global force, racking 1.5 Billion world-wide streams and earning acclaim for its balance of lyrical depth and chart-ready polish. “Guilt Trippin” is his first musical statement since then, and it boldly signals that Cench isn’t content to rest on past success - he’s ready to expand into new territory and keep pushing boundaries.

Central Cee has redefined the global perception of UK rap, breaking barriers and setting unprecedented milestones. His ability to seamlessly blend raw storytelling with universal appeal has resonated across continents, bridging linguistic and cultural divides. With Can’t Rush Greatness, he reaffirmed his position as one of the most vital voices in contemporary rap, delivering an album that is both deeply personal and globally resonant. Now, with Guilt Trippin, Central Cee taps into a playful, party-starting mode we haven’t seen from him before - and with Sexyy Red by his side, it’s a transatlantic link-up fans won’t forget.

About Brian Smith (He/Him)

Brian Smith is the founder of the world-famous UGG Brand. Graduating in 1978 as a Chartered Accountant in Australia, Brian came to California looking for the next big opportunity to bring back to Australia.

While studying at the UCLA Graduate School of Management he observed that there was no sheepskin footwear in the US.

With only $500 in capital, he imported boot samples and over the next seventeen years built the UGG brand into a multi-million-dollar international enterprise. He sold in 1995, and the brand has continued to grow to exceed a billion dollars in annual sales for the past six years.

Brian is one of the most sought-after international business leaders in the country today. He is committed to teaching entrepreneurs how to leverage their most precious assets from within, and to recognize and pursue their passions to create a fulfilling and successful life.

Brian has authored the book “The Birth of a Brand – Launching Your Entrepreneurial Passion and Soul”, is a sought-after Keynote speaker, and mentors small business owners.

He spends his time with his family and friends in Southern California and enjoys surfing and contributing to humanity.