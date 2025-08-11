-

e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Legal-themed “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” Defending the Best of Beauty at Accessible Prices

New campaign makes the case against makeup markups

original e.l.f. Cosmetics' satirical legal-themed campaign “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes" starring Heidi N Closet and Matt Rife.

e.l.f. Cosmetics' satirical legal-themed campaign “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes" starring Heidi N Closet and Matt Rife.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), has filed its latest motion in favor of beauty justice with the debut of a bold new campaign: “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes.” This satirical legal-themed initiative makes the case that it’s practically criminal to pay too much for high-quality beauty.

e.l.f. Cosmetics debuts bold new campaign: “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes" making the case that it’s practically criminal to pay too much for high-quality beauty.

Share

Starring drag superstar Heidi N Closet as “e.l.f.ino” and comedian, actor and author Matt Rife as “schmarnes” the fictional legal duo headlines a playful yet purposeful crusade to represent the community. Together, they rally in defense of every eye, lip and face who want the best of beauty at accessible prices to put “cold, hard lash” in the community’s pocket.

This isn’t e.l.f.’s first foray into legal drama. Following the success of its “Judge Beauty” campaign, “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” reimagines the courtroom setting as a platform for product truth-telling and value-driven advocacy. With e.l.f.’s signature blend of humor, entertainment and value proposition, “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” serves up charges against crimes against lashes, lips and logic.

The Charges:

  • Inflated prices
  • Makeup markups
  • Undervalued smarts of the shopper

The Evidence:

e.l.f.’s high-performance, clean, cruelty-free, vegan products—with 75% of e.l.f. Cosmetics being $10 and under—stand as Exhibit A:

“For 21 years e.l.f. has been making the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. From ‘Cosmetic Criminals’ to ‘Judge Beauty’ to the law offices of ‘e.l.f.ino and schmarnes’, we stand with our community in favor of beauty justice,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “Our vigorous defense is high quality beauty without compromise – to your wallet or your values. That’s the e.l.f.ing way.”

“The whole campaign cracked me up—Heidi and I had the best time creating it—and it resonates,” said Rife. “I grew up seeing those over-the-top law firm ads, so getting to parody one while backing a brand that actually delivers? That’s a case I’ll always take.”

Heidi N Closet, aka “e.l.f.ino,” added, “I’ve been a loyal e.l.f.ie for years. The products never miss—and I go through a lot of makeup. e.l.f. proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to feel and look amazing. High-quality makeup that’s e.l.f.fordable? Case closed.”

Watch the full campaign video now on YouTube and other e.l.f. platforms.

Has overpriced beauty hurt your wallet? Join e.l.f. in NYC at the Oculus on August 13, 2025 from 12:30–6:30 p.m. ET, where the Law Offices of “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” are officially open. Come defend your eyes. lips. FUNDS. and claim the benefits you’re entitled to—because you (and your bank account) deserve better. Beauty complaints? Call 1-855-COLD-HARD-LASH.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

Contacts

Media:
Jennifer Budres
jbudres@elfbeauty.com

Industry:

e.l.f. Cosmetics

NYSE:ELF
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media:
Jennifer Budres
jbudres@elfbeauty.com

Social Media Profiles
e.l.f. Cosmetics on X
More News From e.l.f. Cosmetics

Slaying the e.l.f.ing Game: e.l.f. Teams Up with Four NWSL Players

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), signed four powerhouse athletes from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), reinforcing its commitment to Empowering. Legendary. Females. on and off the field. e.l.f. has a multi-year partnership with the league, sharing the goal to level the playing field for the over 400 women who are elevating professional women’s soccer in the U.S. - and for the next generation to have the role models to take thei...

e.l.f. Joins Hello Sunshine Launch of New, Multimedia and Experiential Brand Sunnie—A Cultural Powerhouse and Community Built to Fuel the Next Generation of Women

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. (NYSE: ELF) is partnering with Hello Sunshine to make the future brighter – with young women leading the way. e.l.f. announced today its foundational partnership in the launch of Sunnie, a first-of-its kind media, experiential and lifestyle brand created to support, inspire and champion the next generation of women as a full ecosystem and community. The founding principle is that teens and young women need tools – not rules – to succeed without the press...

e.l.f. Introduces “color e.l.f.nalysis” and Curated Pinterest Boards

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), introduces “color e.l.f.nalysis”—a global, immersive digital experience for personalized beauty. With this tool, users can discover makeup shades that harmonize with their unique features and get matched with a curated Pinterest board featuring shoppable e.l.f. products tailored to their individual color story. This innovative and free experience delivers color-season analysis at your fingertips—no gateke...
Back to Newsroom