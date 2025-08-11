e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Legal-themed “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” Defending the Best of Beauty at Accessible Prices

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), has filed its latest motion in favor of beauty justice with the debut of a bold new campaign: “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes.” This satirical legal-themed initiative makes the case that it’s practically criminal to pay too much for high-quality beauty.

Starring drag superstar Heidi N Closet as “e.l.f.ino” and comedian, actor and author Matt Rife as “schmarnes” the fictional legal duo headlines a playful yet purposeful crusade to represent the community. Together, they rally in defense of every eye, lip and face who want the best of beauty at accessible prices to put “cold, hard lash” in the community’s pocket.

This isn’t e.l.f.’s first foray into legal drama. Following the success of its “Judge Beauty” campaign, “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” reimagines the courtroom setting as a platform for product truth-telling and value-driven advocacy. With e.l.f.’s signature blend of humor, entertainment and value proposition, “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” serves up charges against crimes against lashes, lips and logic.

The Charges:

Inflated prices

Makeup markups

Undervalued smarts of the shopper

The Evidence:

e.l.f.’s high-performance, clean, cruelty-free, vegan products—with 75% of e.l.f. Cosmetics being $10 and under—stand as Exhibit A:

“For 21 years e.l.f. has been making the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. From ‘Cosmetic Criminals’ to ‘Judge Beauty’ to the law offices of ‘e.l.f.ino and schmarnes’, we stand with our community in favor of beauty justice,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “Our vigorous defense is high quality beauty without compromise – to your wallet or your values. That’s the e.l.f.ing way.”

“The whole campaign cracked me up—Heidi and I had the best time creating it—and it resonates,” said Rife. “I grew up seeing those over-the-top law firm ads, so getting to parody one while backing a brand that actually delivers? That’s a case I’ll always take.”

Heidi N Closet, aka “e.l.f.ino,” added, “I’ve been a loyal e.l.f.ie for years. The products never miss—and I go through a lot of makeup. e.l.f. proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to feel and look amazing. High-quality makeup that’s e.l.f.fordable? Case closed.”

Watch the full campaign video now on YouTube and other e.l.f. platforms.

Has overpriced beauty hurt your wallet? Join e.l.f. in NYC at the Oculus on August 13, 2025 from 12:30–6:30 p.m. ET, where the Law Offices of “e.l.f.ino & schmarnes” are officially open. Come defend your eyes. lips. FUNDS. and claim the benefits you’re entitled to—because you (and your bank account) deserve better. Beauty complaints? Call 1-855-COLD-HARD-LASH.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.