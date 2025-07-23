Vektor Medical’s vMap Surpasses 2,000 Procedures, Driving a New Standard in Arrhythmia Care

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vektor Medical today announced its vMap® system has been used in more than 2,000 procedures in the U.S., a milestone that underscores its rapid adoption by electrophysiologists (EPs) and hospitals seeking to improve procedural efficiency, reduce repeat interventions, and deliver better patient outcomes.

As adoption of PFA accelerates, the need for accurate, accessible data is greater than ever. vMap can enhance the impact of PFA by helping EPs identify optimal ablation targets before entering the lab and reiteratively during the procedure. Share

vMap, developed with AI and designed to localize both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias, delivers actionable insights in all four chambers of the heart in less than a minute. Clinical studies have shown that use of vMap is associated with a reduction in procedure time, which may reduce fluoroscopy time and improve safety. vMap integrates seamlessly into existing systems, making it an increasingly valuable solution for electrophysiologists seeking greater efficiency and performance without compromise. vMap is now in use at over 20 hospitals throughout the United States.

“vMap has become an integral part of how I care for patients,” said Dr. Anish Amin, Section Chief, Electrophysiology, OhioHealth Heart and Vascular. “It’s efficient, non-invasive, and delivers insights that enhance every stage of the ablation process from planning through execution. With vMap, I can pinpoint arrhythmia sources faster with greater confidence, treat more accurately, and potentially reduce repeat interventions for patients. I’m looking forward to enrolling patients in the IMPRoVED-AF study, which will further validate the clinical impact of this technology and its potential to transform how we approach AF ablation.”

As adoption of pulsed field ablation (PFA) accelerates, the need for accurate, accessible data is greater than ever. vMap can enhance the impact of PFA by helping EPs identify optimal ablation targets before entering the lab and reiteratively during the procedure. With vMap’s rapid, non-invasive ECG-based driver localization, physicians have more information to better target areas of interest, supporting more efficient procedures and unlocking the full potential of PFA.

“This milestone represents meaningful momentum,” said Robert Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “With every procedure, physicians are leveraging vMap’s rapid, non-invasive insights to make informed decisions and streamline care. We’re seeing growing demand quarter over quarter as both physicians and hospitals look for ways to enhance efficiency and elevate patient care.”

The vMap system is FDA-cleared and commercially available in the United States. As clinical use continues to expand, Vektor Medical remains focused on advancing the future of arrhythmia care through clinical innovation, strategic partnerships, and physician impact.

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia drivers more quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is improving outcomes, enhancing efficiencies, and accelerating access to effective treatment strategies. To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.